Matcha Tea Market Competitive Analysis and Top Profiling Forecasts Till 2026 | HeapwellSuperfoods, Cha Cha Matcha, ITO EN, LTD., The AOI Tea Company, Marushichi Seicha Co., Ltd., Aiya – THE TEA

Global matcha tea market is expected to register a steady growth rate of 4.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Matcha Tea Industry

Market Drivers:

Significant presence of antioxidants and other nutrients helping promote metabolism and improving calorie burn-off; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Combination of caffeine and theanine provides a more gentle energy boost that energizes the body while improving the relaxation; this factor also acts as a driving factor

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding a number of side-effects associated with the over-consumption of matcha tea is the major factor restricting the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Raw Material: Organic, Conventional

By Type of Usage: Drinking-Use, Additive-Use

By Type: Traditional, Unsweetened, Sweetened, Flavoured

By Product: Powder, RTD Beverage, Instant Premixes

By Grade: Classic, Ceremonial, Culinary

By Applications: Drinking Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverages

By Distribution Channels: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales

Top Players in the Market are: HeapwellSuperfoods, Cha Cha Matcha, ITO EN, LTD., The AOI Tea Company, Marushichi Seicha Co., Ltd., Aiya – THE TEA, Marukyu Koyamaen, adagio teas, Yanoen, Aichi Quality, DōMatcha, Encha, Tenzo Tea, Nature’s Way, Nestlé, Unilever.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Matcha Tea Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Matcha Tea Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

