Oil & Gas Pumps Market Expected to Grow at 10.36 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Global Pumps Market in Oil & Gas Pumps industry is projected to reach US$ 10.36 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 8.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.12%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing unconventional resources in the North American, South American, and Asia Pacific regions and development of gas terminals.

“The Midstream application segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023.”

The Midstream segment is estimated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. North America is estimated to hold the largest market in the midstream segment, followed by Asia Pacific. Growth of unconventional resources in these regions is creating the need for an expanded midstream network of pipelines, rail, tankers, and terminals, thus, driving the pumps market in oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

“Middle East & Africa: The fastest growing market for oil & gas pumps”

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to be the third largest pumps market by 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The pumps market in the oil & gas industry in this region is mainly driven by the investments in the oil & gas sectors. The government of Saudi Arabia is taking initiatives to control the oil & gas sector of the country by identifying new oil fields, expanding existing fields, and enhancing production.

By Company Type: Tier 1 –60%, Tier 2 –27%, and Tier 3 – 13%

By Designation: C-Level –35%, Director Level –25%, and Others –40%

By Region: Asia Pacific –30%, North America –27%, Middle East & Africa – 25%, and Europe – 10%, and South America –8%

Most Popular Companies in the Oil & Gas Pumps Market include are Flowserve (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB (Germany), Weir Group (UK), Grundfos (Denmark).

Competitive Landscape of Oil & Gas Pumps Market:

2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Contracts & Agreements, 2015–2018

3.2 New Product Developments, 2015–2018

3.3 Investments & Expansions, 2015–2018

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2015–2018

3.5 Partnerships, 2015–2018