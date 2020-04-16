Power Inductor Market By Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2027

What is Power Inductor?

Traditionally, the voltage conversion applications characterize of significant amount of core losses and EMI interference further resulting in the losses. Power inductors reduce the losses while voltage conversions, provide lower signal losses, and are also used for storing energy. Power inductors maintain a steady current flow in an electrical circuit that is characterized by varying current and/or voltage. The surface mounting technology based power inductors are gaining importance by the end-users in the recent times.

The reports cover key market developments in the Power Inductor as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Power Inductor are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Power Inductor in the world market.

Strong demand for power inductors in applications such as consumer electronics and automotive electronics is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the power inductor market. The fluctuations in the prices of inductor raw materials affect the profitability of the end-product and thereby challenge the linear growth of the power inductor market. Rising integrations of passive electronic components coupled with smart grids integrations across the globe would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the power inductor market.

Here we have listed the top Power Inductor Market companies in the world

1. ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

2. Ascend Electronics

3. Coilcraft Inc.

4. Delta Electronics, Inc.

5. Littelfuse, Inc.

6. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

7. Pulse Electronics

8. SUMIDA CORPORATION

9. TDK Corporation

10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

