Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated By Cell Line Development Market Upto 2027
Cell Line Development market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,161.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,694.87 Mn in 2018. The cell line development market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020-2027.
The report provides trends predominating in the global cell line development market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Some major factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risk associated with cell line contamination is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.
The factors contributing to the growth of the cell line development market in the countries of Asia Pacific are increasing foreign direct investments in these countries, highly skilled, efficient, and a large number of human resources, streamlining government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufacture products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Selexis SA (JSR Corporation)
- BioFactura, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Sartorius AG
- Lonza
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- LakePharma, Inc.
- WuXi AppTec Group
Lucrative Regional Cell Line Development Markets
Market Insights
Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines
Regenerative medicine has the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to normalize congenital disabilities. Over the last quarter of a century, there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, one that has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is defined as a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field that involves engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended for maintenance, repair, replacement, and enhancement of biological function. The cell line development is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine that helps to understand how to treat injuries and diseases from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the rise in the adoption of regenerative medicines is expected to foster the demand for cell line development, thereby driving the market growth.
Rising Prevalence of Cancer
In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously, and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Lifestyle-related changes have appeared in more exposure to oncogenic factors. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated 1,658,370 cancer cases to be detected in the US in 2015. Cancer can be cured if detected and attended at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information.
Additionally, cell line development also aids in research, diagnostics, and treatment of cancer. Cancer is among the leading cause of death around the world and is hugely influencing the quality of life. Hence, cancer will be a responsibility for society if not diagnosed and treated on time. As per the World Health Organization in 2018, nearly 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. The statistics determine a rise in the demand for cell line development in various regions around the world. Hence, driving the growth of the global cell line development market during the forecast period.
