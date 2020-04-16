Steel Coil Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Steel Coil Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Steel Coil market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Steel Coil market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Steel Coil market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Steel Coil market.

Leading players of the global Steel Coil market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Steel Coil market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Steel Coil market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Steel Coil market.

The major players that are operating in the global Steel Coil market are: China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Benxi Steel Group, Hesteel Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Shagang Group, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Maanshan Steel, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, Valin Steel Group

Global Steel Coil Market by Product Type: Hot-Rolled Coil Steel, Cold Rolled Steel Coil

Global Steel Coil Market by Application: Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Steel Coil market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Steel Coil market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Steel Coil market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Steel Coil market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Steel Coil market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Steel Coil market

Highlighting important trends of the global Steel Coil market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Steel Coil market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Steel Coil market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Steel Coil Market Overview

1.1 Steel Coil Product Overview

1.2 Steel Coil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hot-Rolled Coil Steel

1.2.2 Cold Rolled Steel Coil

1.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Steel Coil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Steel Coil Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Coil Industry

1.5.1.1 Steel Coil Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Steel Coil Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Steel Coil Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Steel Coil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Coil Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Coil Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Coil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Coil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Coil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Coil Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Coil as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Coil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Coil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Steel Coil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Coil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Steel Coil by Application

4.1 Steel Coil Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Home Appliance

4.1.4 Machinery

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Steel Coil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Steel Coil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steel Coil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Steel Coil Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Steel Coil by Application

4.5.2 Europe Steel Coil by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Steel Coil by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil by Application

5 North America Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Coil Business

10.1 China Baowu Steel Group

10.1.1 China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 China Baowu Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.1.5 China Baowu Steel Group Recent Development

10.2 POSCO

10.2.1 POSCO Corporation Information

10.2.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 POSCO Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.2.5 POSCO Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

10.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Steel Coil Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.4 ArcelorMittal

10.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.4.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Coil Products Offered

10.4.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.5 Shougang

10.5.1 Shougang Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shougang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Shougang Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shougang Steel Coil Products Offered

10.5.5 Shougang Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai Steel

10.6.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hyundai Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hyundai Steel Steel Coil Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

10.7 Ansteel Group

10.7.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ansteel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Ansteel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Ansteel Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.7.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

10.8 JFE Steel Corporation

10.8.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered

10.8.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Benxi Steel Group

10.9.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Benxi Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Benxi Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Benxi Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.9.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Development

10.10 Hesteel Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Coil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hesteel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hesteel Group Recent Development

10.11 United States Steel Corporation

10.11.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 United States Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 United States Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 United States Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered

10.11.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Nucor Corporation

10.12.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nucor Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nucor Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nucor Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered

10.12.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development

10.13 China Steel Corporation

10.13.1 China Steel Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 China Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 China Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 China Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered

10.13.5 China Steel Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Shagang Group

10.14.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shagang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shagang Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shagang Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.14.5 Shagang Group Recent Development

10.15 Steel Authority of India Limited

10.15.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Steel Coil Products Offered

10.15.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Recent Development

10.16 Tata Steel

10.16.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Tata Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Tata Steel Steel Coil Products Offered

10.16.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.17 NLMK Group

10.17.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 NLMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 NLMK Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 NLMK Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.17.5 NLMK Group Recent Development

10.18 Maanshan Steel

10.18.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Maanshan Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Maanshan Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Maanshan Steel Steel Coil Products Offered

10.18.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Development

10.19 ThyssenKrupp

10.19.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.19.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ThyssenKrupp Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ThyssenKrupp Steel Coil Products Offered

10.19.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.20 JSW Steel Ltd

10.20.1 JSW Steel Ltd Corporation Information

10.20.2 JSW Steel Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 JSW Steel Ltd Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 JSW Steel Ltd Steel Coil Products Offered

10.20.5 JSW Steel Ltd Recent Development

10.21 Valin Steel Group

10.21.1 Valin Steel Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Valin Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Valin Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Valin Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered

10.21.5 Valin Steel Group Recent Development

11 Steel Coil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Coil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Coil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

