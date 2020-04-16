Steel Coil Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Steel Coil Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Steel Coil market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Steel Coil market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Steel Coil market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Steel Coil market.
Leading players of the global Steel Coil market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Steel Coil market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Steel Coil market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Steel Coil market.
The major players that are operating in the global Steel Coil market are: China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Benxi Steel Group, Hesteel Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Shagang Group, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Maanshan Steel, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, Valin Steel Group
Global Steel Coil Market by Product Type: Hot-Rolled Coil Steel, Cold Rolled Steel Coil
Global Steel Coil Market by Application: Automotive, Construction, Home Appliance, Machinery, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Steel Coil market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Steel Coil market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Steel Coil market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Steel Coil market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Steel Coil market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Steel Coil market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Steel Coil market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Steel Coil market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Steel Coil market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Steel Coil Market Overview
1.1 Steel Coil Product Overview
1.2 Steel Coil Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hot-Rolled Coil Steel
1.2.2 Cold Rolled Steel Coil
1.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Steel Coil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Steel Coil Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Coil Industry
1.5.1.1 Steel Coil Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Steel Coil Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Steel Coil Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Steel Coil Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Coil Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Coil Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Steel Coil Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Coil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Steel Coil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Steel Coil Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Coil Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Coil as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Coil Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Coil Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Steel Coil Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Steel Coil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Steel Coil Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Steel Coil Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Steel Coil by Application
4.1 Steel Coil Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Construction
4.1.3 Home Appliance
4.1.4 Machinery
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Steel Coil Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Steel Coil Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Steel Coil Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Steel Coil Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Steel Coil by Application
4.5.2 Europe Steel Coil by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Steel Coil by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil by Application
5 North America Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Coil Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Steel Coil Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Coil Business
10.1 China Baowu Steel Group
10.1.1 China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 China Baowu Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.1.5 China Baowu Steel Group Recent Development
10.2 POSCO
10.2.1 POSCO Corporation Information
10.2.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 POSCO Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.2.5 POSCO Recent Development
10.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
10.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Steel Coil Products Offered
10.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development
10.4 ArcelorMittal
10.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
10.4.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Coil Products Offered
10.4.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
10.5 Shougang
10.5.1 Shougang Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shougang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Shougang Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Shougang Steel Coil Products Offered
10.5.5 Shougang Recent Development
10.6 Hyundai Steel
10.6.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyundai Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Hyundai Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Hyundai Steel Steel Coil Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development
10.7 Ansteel Group
10.7.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Ansteel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Ansteel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Ansteel Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.7.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development
10.8 JFE Steel Corporation
10.8.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information
10.8.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered
10.8.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development
10.9 Benxi Steel Group
10.9.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Benxi Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Benxi Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Benxi Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.9.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Development
10.10 Hesteel Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Steel Coil Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hesteel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hesteel Group Recent Development
10.11 United States Steel Corporation
10.11.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 United States Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 United States Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 United States Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered
10.11.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Nucor Corporation
10.12.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information
10.12.2 Nucor Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Nucor Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Nucor Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered
10.12.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development
10.13 China Steel Corporation
10.13.1 China Steel Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 China Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 China Steel Corporation Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 China Steel Corporation Steel Coil Products Offered
10.13.5 China Steel Corporation Recent Development
10.14 Shagang Group
10.14.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Shagang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Shagang Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Shagang Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.14.5 Shagang Group Recent Development
10.15 Steel Authority of India Limited
10.15.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Corporation Information
10.15.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Steel Coil Products Offered
10.15.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Recent Development
10.16 Tata Steel
10.16.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Tata Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Tata Steel Steel Coil Products Offered
10.16.5 Tata Steel Recent Development
10.17 NLMK Group
10.17.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 NLMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 NLMK Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 NLMK Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.17.5 NLMK Group Recent Development
10.18 Maanshan Steel
10.18.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information
10.18.2 Maanshan Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Maanshan Steel Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Maanshan Steel Steel Coil Products Offered
10.18.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Development
10.19 ThyssenKrupp
10.19.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
10.19.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 ThyssenKrupp Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 ThyssenKrupp Steel Coil Products Offered
10.19.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development
10.20 JSW Steel Ltd
10.20.1 JSW Steel Ltd Corporation Information
10.20.2 JSW Steel Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 JSW Steel Ltd Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 JSW Steel Ltd Steel Coil Products Offered
10.20.5 JSW Steel Ltd Recent Development
10.21 Valin Steel Group
10.21.1 Valin Steel Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Valin Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Valin Steel Group Steel Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Valin Steel Group Steel Coil Products Offered
10.21.5 Valin Steel Group Recent Development
11 Steel Coil Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Steel Coil Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Steel Coil Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
