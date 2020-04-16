Sterilization Equipment Market 2020-2027 | Know about Emerging Growth with Top Players like STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Sterilization Equipment Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cardinal Health, Sterigenics U.S.

Market Analysis: Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Sterilization equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cardinal Health, Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company, Andersen Products, Inc., Sterile Technologies Inc, Celitron Medical Technologies Kft., Metall Zug AG, MME group Inc., Nanosonics, Midmark Corporation, TSO3 INC., LTE Scientific Ltd, among others.

Market Definition: Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Sterilization is the method of removing biological agents or life forms that involves transmissible agents including spore forms, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, fungi, bacteria, and spore forms existing in a particular surface, liquid, medication, region, etc. In the medical industry, sterilization is an inevitable method with the sterility and efficacy of the sterilization equipment as primary variables.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections are driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies is flourishing the market growth

Increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are helping the market to grow

Increase in surgical procedure drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Huge initial investment hinders the market growth

Limited information and awareness about safety rules hampers the market growth

Strict rules and regulations by government restricts the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global sterilization equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sterilization equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Sterilization Equipment Market

By Product and Service

Sterilization Instruments Heat/High-Temperature Sterilization Moist Heat/Steam Sterilization Dry Heat Sterilization Low-Temperature Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization Ozone-Based Medical Sterilization Formaldehyde Sterilization Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Technologies Filtration Sterilization Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization E-Beam Radiation Sterilization

Sterilization Consumables and Accessories Detergents Sterilization Indicators Pouches Lubricants Sterilization Accessories

Sterilization Services Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Gamma Sterilization Services E-Beam Sterilization Services Steam Sterilization Services Other Sterilization Services



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Petriss has introduced BLUEfin sterilization intelligence software. This innovative software solution enables sterilization experts to fulfill AORN, the Joint Commission, AAMI, and other legislative bodies ‘ compliance expectations. This solution is used to optimize patient care and for reduction of infections on surgical sites

In January 2018, Claranor introduced chemical free and dry can sterilization solution. Claranor has built the first pulsed light sterilization devices dedicated to milk powder cans for infant formula. This launch will expand the offerings of the company.

