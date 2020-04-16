Tires Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Global Key Players like Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Tires Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tires Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tires Market.

The Tires After Market, by value, is projected to grow to US$ 113.1 Billion by 2025 from US$ 101.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.8%. This report spread across 253 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Tires Market:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (United States)

Continental AG (Germany)

Michelin (France)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan)

“North America to be the largest market for retreading”

The higher fleet of light commercial vehicles, as well as heavy commercial vehicle coupled with relatively higher average miles, is driving the demand of the retreading market. Additionally, the growing retreading facilities in this region is further projected to bolster the retreaded tires demand during the forecast period.

“Section width of >230 mm is the fastest-growing segment in the tires replacement market.”

Demand for low profile tires is increasing, and they have a more extensive section width than section height. More full section width gives increased vehicle stability, lighter weight, ability to handle increased payload weight, and improved fuel economy. In passenger cars segment, usually premium cars have section width >230 mm, for instance, in North America GM group Cadillac, FCA Dodge Challenger, Tata Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 series, Audi Q5 and other models have >230 mm section width tires.

“Asia Pacific to be the largest market by volume for automotive tire after market”

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the automotive tire aftermarket by volume during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. An increase in the number of vehicle production and an increase in tire production is huge in this region. Also, the average miles driven by the all vehicle types is more in countries such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape of Tires Market:

