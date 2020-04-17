Asia Pacific Floor Coating Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis & Forecast Upto 2027

The Asia Pacific floor coating market is accounted to US$ 905.6 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 1,675.0 Mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

In 2018, China dominated the Asia Pacific floor coating market, followed by India. China’s population growth trajectory is exponential, and the same is expected to reach 250 Mn in next couple of years. With an aim to accommodate the constantly rising population, China invest heavily in its infrastructural projects comprising of residential and commercial. The Chinese government consistently emphasizes on it infrastructure and has undertaken various initiative to support the development. For instance, recently China has initiated several urban infrastructures including multi-residential properties, hotels, and hospitals among others.

However, the individual debts among the Chinese population is rising rapidly, which is restraining the mass to invest in newer infrastructures. Pertaining to this fact, Chinese Government has dusted off the interest rates, with an aim to increase the investments to furnish the residential infrastructures further. Increasing number of residential projects is helping the floor coating manufacturers to sell their products in large quantity thereby catalyzing the market growth. Increasing residential projects and manufacturing of buildings are the two key drivers of floor coatings market in China in the recent years.

Growing Demand for Floor Coatings in Industrial Applications

In numerous industrial settings, such as warehouses, airplane hangars, assembly plants, paint shops, body shops, and distribution facilities, concrete floors are subject to wear and tear from exposure to harsh as well as corrosive chemicals and oils, and damage by scratches and abrasions caused by heavy machines and equipment such as airplanes and forklifts. Floor coatings impart durability and strength to the normal concrete floors. They provide protection to the concrete floors from abrasions and wear from the constant movement of automated guided vehicles, sliding carts, forklifts, etc. Moreover, the slip resistance provided by these coatings to floors help minimize the accidents on work floors. The rising importance of ensuring workplace safety and worker welfare has led to high consumption of floor coatings in industrial applications. The deployment of floor coatings in industrial applications to increase the productivity by allowing faster material movement and lowering the risks of accidents at workplaces is expected to fuel the demand for industrial-grade floor coatings during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Asia Pacific floor coating market is bifurcated as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylics, polymethyl methacrylate, and others. In 2018, the Asia Pacific floor coating market was dominated by the epoxy segment. Epoxy floor coating offer many advantages as compared to other traditional coating applied over concrete. The epoxy floor coating is known to create a shiny high-gloss surface that significantly increases the brightness of the interior area. It offers a hard-wearing, durable surface that is able to withstand heavy and continuous traffic. It is quick and easy to install, requires no layout, cutting additional adhesives, or special tools. This floor coating is durable and easy to clean and serves to be ideal for industrial and warehouses applications. The epoxy floor coating is known to resists oil stains and water and also creates a seamless surface that is known to last many years. The epoxy coating can be combined with colors and paints to mask off chips and cracks. The epoxy coating is known to provide a chemically resistant surface that is ideal for manufacturing plants. It is known to offer enhanced safety when the surface contains anti-slip additives. The coating can be applied in various patterns for creating visible driveways or to identify walkable areas.

The Asia Pacific floor coating market is bifurcated based on formulation into solvent-based and water-based. The water-based floor coating dominated the Asia Pacific floor coatings market in 2018. The low VOC content of the water-based formulation has been a major contributing factor responsible for the development and expansion of the floor coating market all over Asia Pacific. Solvent-based floor coatings have various advantages over water-based epoxy systems, typically included that it has greater durability and performance. The solvent-based formulations are more tolerant of petroleum contaminates on a concrete surface that makes it ideal for garages and parking structures and also gives a glossier finish. These benefits were ultimately overshadowed by the fact that government regulations stated for products containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other pollutants have been progressively tighter over the years. With industry and individual consumers seeking more environmentally friendly alternatives, high VOC solvent-based formulation systems are no longer the norm.

