Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease)– Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Biosimilars Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biosimilars Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Biosimilars Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Biosimilars Market size is projected to reach USD 35.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7%. This report spread across 184 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 132 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Biosimilars Market:

Pfizer (US)

Sandoz (Germany)

Biocon (India)

Biogen (US)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Merck KgaA

Mylan (US)

Eli Lilly (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel)

Reddy’s Laboratories (India)

Amgen (US)

Celltrion (South Korea)

Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

Amega Biotech (Argentina)

mAbxience (Switzerland)

Probiomed (Mexico)

Apotex (Canada)

Chong Kun Dang (South Korea)

JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan)

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China)

Gedeon Richter (Hungary)

Biocad (Russia)

Coherus Bioscience (US)

Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany)

“The monoclonal antibody segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The biosimilars market by service is categorized into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“The contract manufacturing segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.”

Based on the treatment site, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The contract manufacturing segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the biosimilars period.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.”

Geographically, the biosimilars market is dominated by Europe and followed by Asia Pacific in 2019. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period. The rising aging population, coupled with the massive demand for cost-effective alternative pharmaceuticals, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%

By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 34%, and Others: 36%

By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the Rest of the World: 12%

Competitive Landscape of Biosimilars Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches/Product Approvals

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

4.2 Visionary Leaders

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

4.5 Emerging Companies

