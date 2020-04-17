Capital Project Management Software Market 2020-2026 New Research Report By Dude Solutions Capital Forecasting, Oracle Primavera, INEIGHT, AssetWorks CPPM

In the new research report, titled “Global Capital Project Management Software Market” the report highlights the important trends and dynamics affecting the growth of the market, including the limitations, drivers, and opportunities. The competitive scenario section of the report also conceals the solutions, merchandises, facilities, business overview, recent expansions, and company profiles of the main performers operating in the Capital Project Management Software market.

Capital project management software manages operations and costs related to capital projects. This type of software allows large companies to define, plan, and monitor all activities required to create and maintain capital assets. Capital project management is used mostly by large companies in industries like construction and infrastructure management, but can also be used by manufacturers and retailers to build facilities such as factories and distribution centers.

Top Key Players:

Dude Solutions Capital Forecasting, Oracle Primavera, INEIGHT, AssetWorks CPPM, Aurigo Masterworks, CapEx Manager, EcoSys, Finario, Planisware, Proliance

Capital project management is delivered as standalone software or as a variation of project and portfolio management software or construction management software. This type of software integrates with ERP systems and accounting software for financial purposes and with core HR software and workforce management software to manage the employees involved in capital projects.

The report gives data on the technological progressions that are bound to happen in the upcoming years or happening as of now. Additionally, the opportunities and challenges faced by the main player's leading the Global Capital Project Management Software Market have been recommended. The report studies the global market with primary focus on Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

