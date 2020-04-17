Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2029

Chromated Copper Arsenate Market: Introduction:

Chromated copper arsenate is a water soluble inorganic pesticide containing chromium, arsenic and copper in several compositions. Chromated copper arsenate is used to protect the wood against attack by insects, fungi, termites and marine borers. Wood preservatives such as, chromated copper arsenate can extend the life of wood significantly and aids to reduce the demand for forest resources. There are three types of chromated copper arsenate are available in the market including CCA-A, CCA-B and CCA-C. In each product type the chemical compositions of chromium, arsenic and copper differs. In the chromated copper arsenate wood treatment process the wood is subjected to vacuum pressure under a solution of chromated copper arsenate to force penetration of CCA into the wood. Chromated copper arsenate treated wood is also known as pressure treated wood. The chromated copper arsenate wood treatment is commonly used in outdoor structures like, playground equipment, decks, garden-bed borders, picnic tables and docks.

Chromated copper arsenate have applications in a range of wood products including, timber and poles, building and fencing, piling and columns, utility poles, lumber, plywood etc.

Chromated Copper Arsenate Market: Dynamics:

In the present global wood industry, the demand for treated wood is increasing at a significant rate. Growing construction, agriculture, utility industries around the globe are creating demand for natural resources such as, timber, lumber, plywood etc. in the global market. This is expected to act as a catalyzer for wood preservatives market over the forecast period. Wood preservatives can protect the wood from insects, fungi, termites and marine borers. It can also increase the lifecycle of a wood structure significantly, owing to these factors the market for chromated copper arsenate is expected to register prominent growth during the forecast period.

However, from a newly treated wood arsenic, chromium and copper can dislodge from its surface and exposure with these chemical can pose several health risks. This is expected to limit the uses of chromated copper arsenate for wood treatment in the forthcoming years. Toxicity hazard is anticipated to hamper the growth of chromated copper arsenate market over the forecast period.

Chromated Copper Arsenate Market: Segmentation:

Chromated copper arsenate market can be segmented into product type, application, end use and region.

On the basis of product type, global chromated copper arsenate market is segmented into:

CCA-A

CCA-B

CCA-C

On the basis of applications, global chromated copper arsenate market is segmented into:

Timber and Poles

Building and Fencing

Pilings and Columns

Utility Poles

Lumber & Plywood

Others

On the basis of end use, global chromated copper arsenate market is segmented into:

Utility

Highway

Marine

Agricultural

Construction

Others

Chromated Copper Arsenate Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is projected to be the most lucrative region in the chromated copper arsenate market and expected to register significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for wooden products from applications like, building and fencing, pilings and columns, etc. are projected to drive the regional market for chromated copper arsenate. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show prominent growth in the global chromated copper arsenate market due to growing wood production in the region. Emerging economies such as, China, India, ASEAN countries etc. are estimated to register significant growth in the market, owing to rising wood processing industry in the countries.

Furthermore, owing to stringent government regulations and standardization regarding chemicals and wood treatment products in Europe, the market of chromated copper arsenate is expected to witness uptick in growth over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is estimated to register promising growth in the chromated copper arsenate market.

Chromated Copper Arsenate Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global chromated copper arsenate market are:

Koppers Inc.

Lonza

Viance, LLC

Dolphin Bay

Goodfellow inc.

CRM Yingtan Wood Preservation Company

Nantong BoDa Biochemistry Co., Ltd

South Caribbean Supplies Ltd.

HIPPOCAMPUS OU

Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co. Ltd

