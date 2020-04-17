Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market 2020-2025: Universal Robots, Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market.

The Global Collaborative Robot Market is expected to grow from USD 981 million in 2020 to USD 7,972 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 84 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market:

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Techman Robot (Taiwan)

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

Doosan Robotics (South Korea)

AUBO Robotics (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA (Japan)

Precise Automation (US)

Rethink Robotics (US)

MABI Robotic (Switzerland)

Franka Emika (Germany)

Comau (Italy)

F&P Robotics (Switzerland)

Stäubli (Switzerland)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Productive Robotics (US)

Kawada Robotics (Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics (Japan)

Siasun (China)

Hanwha Precision Machinery (South Korea)

Han’s Robot (China)

Automata (UK)

ST Robotics (US)

Carbon Robotics (US)

The market for cobots with a payload capacity of more than 10 kg is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Advances in robotic hardware is enabling cobot manufacturers to manufacture high payload cobots, with long reach without sacrificing speed, accuracy, or repeatability when compared to low payload cobots. For instance, Universal Robots (Denmark) recently introduced the 16 kg payload UR16e cobot, which maintains the same accuracy, repeatability, and safety compared to the lower payload cobots.

The hardware component accounts for the majority cost of a collaborative robot. Improvements in hardware components such as robot arms, end effectors, controller, drives, sensors, motors, and power supply will also lead to improved speed, accuracy, and payload capacity of the collaborative robot. However, due to the standardization of various hardware components in the robot, the overall cost of a collaborative robot is expected to decrease over time.

“Europe to hold largest share of collaborative robot market in 2020”

The European manufacturing industry was one of the early adopters of collaborative robots. With the introduction of Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, both SMEs and large companies have adopted collaborative robots to modernize and improve their production capabilities. Europe also houses several key collaborative robot companies, such as Universal Robots (Denmark) and KUKA (Germany). KUKA, for instance, was one of the first manufacturers to offer cobots to the market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3 –30%

By Designation: C-level Executives–40%, Directors–40%, and Others –20%

By Region: North America –40%,APAC–30%,Europe–20%,and RoW –10%

Competitive Landscape of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Partnerships And Collaborations

6.3 Expansions

6.4 Contracts And Agreements

6.5 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global collaborative robot market based on payload, component, application, industry, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the collaborative robot market and forecasts the same till 2026. Apart from these, the report covers leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the collaborative robot ecosystem.