Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2029

Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market: Introduction:

Dilauryl thiodipropionate is a type of thioester, which is used as an antioxidant in a range of products to prevent autoxidative decomposition. Dilauryl thiodipropionate is a diester of lauryl alcohol and 3, 3′-thiodipropionic acid. The physical appearance of the dilauryl thiodipropionate is in the form of white flakes in solid form, while it is also available in liquid form. Dilauryl thiodipropionate is insoluble in water. However, Dilauryl thiodipropionate is soluble in solvents such as ether and ethanol. Dilauryl thiodipropionate is used as an additive in the production of food products, cosmetics, resins, lubricants, etc. In cosmetics it is used for several applications such as, after sun, antiperspirants & deodorants, body care, color care, conditioning, face care etc. Moreover, according to the Voluntary Cosmetic Ingredient Reporting Program (VCRP), the dilauryl thiodipropionate was reported as being used in 11 cosmetic formulations at concentrations of up to 4%.

Dilauryl thiodipropionate is an effective antioxidant for food and cosmetics products. However, exposure to industrial grade dilauryl thiodipropionate may cause skin, eye and respiratory irritations to personnel working in these industries.

Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market: Dynamics:

The demand for cosmetics is growing at a significant rate around the world and the positive outlook of the cosmetic and personal care industry is projected to lay a strong base for the robust growth of the dilauryl thiodipropionate market in the forthcoming years. A prime catalyzer for the growing demand of cosmetics is changing lifestyle and rising per capita disposable income across the globe. Furthermore, the rising food & beverage industry is projected to boost the demand of dilauryl thiodipropionate in the market. Its increasing use in oil, fats and other food products to prevent autoxidative decomposition is estimated to drive the market growth of dilauryl thiodipropionate over the forecast period. Growing transportation and preservation requirements for food products is expected to propel the demand for dilauryl thiodipropionate in the global market.

The growing industrial and consumer applications of dilauryl thiodipropionate is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market. However, the use of dilauryl thiodipropionate is subjected to several standards and regulations for food and cosmetic products, which is estimated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market: Segmentation:

Dilauryl thiodipropionate market can be segmented into form, grade, end use and region.

On the basis of form, global dilauryl thiodipropionate market is segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

On the basis of grade, global dilauryl thiodipropionate market is segmented into:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of end use, global dilauryl thiodipropionate market is segmented into:

Food Products

Cosmetics

Resins

Others (Lubricants, etc.)

Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market: Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the most lucrative region in the dilauryl thiodipropionate owing to the significantly growing demand for cosmetics and food products in the region. Countries such as, China, India etc. are projected to register prominent growth in the market supported by well-established cosmetics and personal care industry as well as significant demand for dilauryl thiodipropionate for preservation of food products in the countries. North America followed by the Asia Pacific is also estimated to register significant growth and account prominent share in the global dilauryl thiodipropionate market, owing to the growing demand for cosmetic products in the regional market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for antioxidants from food & beverage and resin applications in the Europe region is projected to propel the regional dilauryl thiodipropionate market over the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are anticipated to register promising growth in the dilauryl thiodipropionate market in the upcoming years.

Dilauryl Thiodipropionate Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global dilauryl thiodipropionate market are:

BASF

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical

Bruno Bock

Mayzo, Inc.

BOC Sciences

SONGWON

Anhui Yinghe Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Whhai Yuanchenggonghchuang Technology Co., Ltd

Wuhai Nengrenyiyao Chemicals

Jiaxing Sicheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND., CO., LTD.

Songyuan Baifu Chemicals Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Keying Chem Co., Ltd

