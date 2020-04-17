Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal), Component, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Energy Harvesting System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Energy Harvesting System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Energy Harvesting System Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Energy Harvesting System Market is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2020 to USD 775 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 171 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 69 tables and 651 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Energy Harvesting System Market:

ABB

EnOcean

Convergence Wireless

Powercast Corporation

Linear Technologies

Texas Instruments

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

Fujitsu

Cymbet

“Market for light energy harvesting is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period among all technology segments”

The light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020–2025. Photovoltaic cells are very efficient in generating energy for small electronic components. The power generated by solar energy harvesting technology is more than other energy sources such as vibration, thermal, and RF. Additionally, the light energy is available in abundance as compared to other sources, which is why it is easy to continuously generate energy.

“Market for photovoltaic transducers is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2020–2025”

Transducers can be used as a standalone device or can be accompanied by other components. Therefore, the market growth of transducers is higher than that of PMICs and secondary batteries. A transducer converts energy from sources such as light, radio waves, heat, vibration, kinetic, and pressure. The sensor devices in wireless networks are currently deployed with these transducers to eliminate the use of conventional electrical grids or primary batteries.

“Building and home automation accounted for largest share of energy harvesting system market in 2019”

The largest market of energy harvesting systems for building and home automation can be attributed to the rising penetration of energy harvesting solutions in smart homes and building automation. Energy harvesting is the best solution for wireless sensor networking (WNS) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart buildings. Building automation products such as wall switches, sensors, and relay receivers can be easily interconnected without much complexity.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =20%, Tier 2 =55%, and Tier 3 =25%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 50%, Directors= 25%, and Others (Managers, Scientists, and University Researchers) =25%

By Region: Americas=60%, Europe=20%, APAC = 10%, and RoW = 10%

Competitive Landscape of Energy Harvesting System Market:

Report Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the energy harvesting system market based on technology, component, application, and region. Based on technology, the energy harvesting system market has been segmented into light energy harvesting, vibration energy harvesting, electromagnetic/radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting, and thermal energy harvesting. Based on component, the market has been divided into transducers, PMIC, and secondary batteries.Based on application, the energy harvesting system market has been classified into building &home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, and security.