Europe Malware Analysis Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Service); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise); Deployment (On-premises, Cloud Based); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others)
Developing countries in the Europe are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the .
The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component
- Solution
- Service
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Europe Malware analysis Market By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe Malware analysis Market-Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Broadcom, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- CrowdStrike, Inc
- FireEye, Inc
- Fortinet, Inc
- Palo Alto Networks, In
- Qualys, Inc
- Trend Micro Incorporated
