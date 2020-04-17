You are here
Europe POS Software Market Forecast to 2027

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The Europe POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the aforementioned features, the deployment of POS is rising within SMEs which is likely to drive the POS software market.

Europe POS Software Market–Segmentation

Europe POS Software Market By Component

  • Software
  • Services

 

Europe POS Software Market By Deployment

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud


Europe POS Software Market By Application

  • Inventory Tracking
  • Purchasing Management
  • Sales Reporting
  • Customer Engagement
  • Others

 

Europe POS Software Market By End User

  • BFSI
  • Hospitality
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Others

 

Europe POS Software Market By Country

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • UK
  • Rest of Europe

Europe POS Software Market-Companies Mentioned

  • Clover Network, Inc.
  • Dell Inc
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Infor Inc.
  • Intuit
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • Lightspeed POS Inc
  • Shopkeep
  • Square, Inc.
  • Vend Limited

