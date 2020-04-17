Europe Security Information and Event Management Market to 2027
Germany is anticipated to leads the Security Information and Event Management market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is among the countries that have been persistently achieving the cybersecurity of its online ecosystem over the years. At present, the country is among the top five provinces in the EU member state. Furthermore, the country has also showcased improved performance when it comes to encounters with malware and the scale of infected computers. Thus, the country secures a prominent position in the SIEM market. This bolsters the Europe Security Information and Event Management market on the forecast period. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Italy in the Europe Security Information and Event Management market in the forecast period:
EUROPE SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Solution
- Patch Management
- Log & Event Management
- Firewall Security Management
- Others
By Service
- Integration
- Consulting
- Support
By End User
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utility
- BFSI
- Government
- Retail
- Others
By Country
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- AlienVault
- DFLABS SPA
- Fireeye, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- LogRhythm, Inc.
- RSA Security LLC
- SolarWinds Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
