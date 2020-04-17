Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid encapsulation)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Food Encapsulation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Food Encapsulation Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Food Encapsulation Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Food Encapsulation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%,recording a value of USD 14.1 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 180 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Food Encapsulation Market:

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Cargill (US)

Lycored Group (Israel)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Aveka Group (US)

Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US)

Encapsys (US)

Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions (UK)

Sphera Encapsulation (Italy)

Clextral (France)

Vitasquare (Netherlands)

“The market for probiotics is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Probiotics help in maintaining vigorous levels of friendly microorganisms in the human intestine. Probiotic helps in preventing infection, slowing down the growth of harmful bacteria, prevention of imbalance in the digestive system, avoiding reduction of immunity and ineffective nutritional absorption.Owing to the numerous health benefits offered by prebiotics, they are being extensively used in the food industry in the functional food segment.

“The functional food segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of application.”

Ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics are majorly applied in functional foods. Also, the adoption of encapsulation for vitamins has been the highest, according to industry experts, across the globe. According to industry experts, the adoption rate of food encapsulation has been as high as 40% in the functional food segment for its ingredients.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the food encapsulation market between 2020 and 2025.”

The North American region dominated the market in 2018, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the food encapsulation market. Factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth include the increasing adoption of technological advancements in the region, growing disposable income, and growing demand for functional food and dietary supplements among the urban population.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Technology providers- 64% and Ingredient providers- 34%

By Designation: CXO- 49%, Managers- 31%,and Executives-20%

By Region: Europe- 30%, North America – 30%, Asia Pacific- 20%, South America – 10%, and MEA- 10%

Competitive Landscape of Food Encapsulation Market:

Overview Competetive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1. Visionary Leaders

2.2. Innovators

2.3. Dynamic Differentiators

2.4. Emerging Companies

Strength Of Product Portfolio Business Strategy Excellence Competitive Scenario

5.1. Expansions & Investments

5.2. New Product Launches

5.3. Acquisitions

5.4. Agreements, Collaborations, And Partnerships

