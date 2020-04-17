GLOBAL AERIAL IMAGING MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Aerial Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The advent of unprecedented technological developments like the Internet of Things (IoT), GIS (geographic information system), LiDAR systems, and 360-degree vision cameras have boosted the aerial imaging market. For instance, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones are examples of how aerial imaging is gaining popularity in various end-user industries.

– Also, the aerial imaging market is experiencing demand from various end-user industries for diversified applications. The various applications range from enhanced surveillance and monitoring, disaster management, geospatial mapping, mapping capabilities for infrastructure development, and helping farmers monitor crops and identify problems, etc. Since, the aerial imaging market is in the nascent stage, the increased demand for various applications is expected to boost market growth.

– Further, with the development of electronic media, smartphone adoption, technological advancements in wireless applications, result in many companies offering location-based services. Hence, the companies utilizing location-based services such as e-commerce websites, online food chains, social networks, etc. are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the aerial imaging market.

– However, privacy issues and regulations related to national security are expected to negatively affect the aerial imaging market. Stringent government regulations in certain regions due to the security issues raised by people are hindering the market growth in certain regions.

Scope of the Report

Aerial Imaging is a kind of photograph, mostly used for geospatial mapping, media and entertainment, environmental studies, and other areas. Aerial Imaging is taking pictures from a flying object or an aircraft. The various platforms for aerial imaging include helicopter, UAV/Drones, balloons, blimps, rocket, kites, parachutes, airship, or any flying aircraft.

Key Market Trends

Construction Industry Expected to Grow Significantly

– The aerial imaging for the construction industry is expected to view a significant growth rate in terms of application. Aerial imaging in construction projects is expected to play an integral role in the building process.

– Using aerial imaging platforms such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the construction industry helps the builders survey the site by using the high-resolution images and topographic information which are considered highly accurate. This comprehensive information aids the engineers in estimating and project costs and minimize the cost overrun by preparing a robust project and effective time management.

– Aerial imaging also provides a safe medium for site inspection, delivering real-time data from dangerous areas, and helping contractors mitigate problems before they worsen. By using aerial imaging in construction projects, contractors and site managers have an affordable method for obtaining actionable information and visual collateral that leads to smarter business decisions throughout the construction process.

– Also, many companies are leveraging and integrating various technological benefits to provide products catering to the rising demands of the industry. For instance, in May 2019, Terra Drone Indonesia, a group company of Terra Drone Corporation, which provides industrial drone solutions, has recently completed two pilot projects that demonstrate how construction companies could benefit from drone surveying and mapping services. The company has carried out survey-grade topographic mapping for two different dam construction projects in the country using drones equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– The North America Aerial Imaging Market is expected to dominate globally, owing to the presence of major vendors in the region. Also, the rising implementation of aerial imaging technology in various end-user industries is further increasing the market share in the region.

– Also, the implementation of innovative platforms such as drones and UAVs for gathering the required data from a high-resolution aerial image captured is expected to increase the market adoption further in the region.

– According to UTC, the commercial drone industry has proliferated from a few hundred pilots in 2015 to over 100,000 pilots across the United States in early 2018. Hence, the need for streamlined and efficient training programs has increased. To address this need, DJI is partnering with RMUS to extend DJI’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Training Center (UTC) program to North America.

Competitive Landscape

The aerial imaging market is at the growing stage and is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Hence, there are few players in the market, providing the products, and the market is providing ample opportunities for the new players to enter the market by leveraging the new technological developments in their products. The existing players are focusing on strategic collaborations along with improvement in salient features to combat the competition posed by the new entrants. The vendors are also introducing technology integrated products for better and enhanced imagery solutions for various end-user verticals.

– March 2019 – Skylum Software has announced AirMagic, the world’s first fully automated AI-powered photo enhancer designed for drone and aerial photography. AirMagic is expected to further ease the process by automating the process of editing the aerial photos and addressing the image quality issues.

– December 2018 – EagleView, a privately held aerial imagery, and data analytics company, completed its previously announced acquisition of Spookfish, an Australian firm that also does aerial imagery. The acquisition will give it access to advanced, proprietary camera systems for capturing high-resolution aerial imagery at a greater scale, as well as expand its geographic reach.

Companies Mentioned:

– Blom ASA

– Fugro

– Nearmap Ltd.

– Eagle View Technologies, Inc.

– Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

– Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC

– Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

– Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

– Kucera International Inc.

– GeoVantage, Inc. (Aeroptic, LLC)

– Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.)

– Eagle Aerial Solutions

– Aerobotics, (Pty) Ltd.

– Airobotics

– SkyIMD, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise of Location-based Services

4.3.2 Increasing Demand From Diversified Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Issues

4.4.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Platform Type

5.1.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

5.1.2 Helicopters

5.1.3 UAVs/Drones

5.1.4 Other Platform Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Geospatial Mapping

5.2.2 Infrastructure Planning

5.2.3 Asset Inventory Management

5.2.4 Environmental Monitoring

5.2.5 National and Urban Mapping

5.2.6 Surveillance and Monitoring

5.2.7 Disaster Management

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Oil and Gas

5.3.5 Energy & Power

5.3.6 Agriculture

5.3.7 Media & Entertainment

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Blom ASA

6.1.2 Fugro

6.1.3 Nearmap Ltd.

6.1.4 Eagle View Technologies, Inc.

6.1.5 Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

6.1.6 Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC

6.1.7 Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

6.1.8 Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

6.1.9 Kucera International Inc.

6.1.10 GeoVantage, Inc. (Aeroptic, LLC)

6.1.11 Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.)

6.1.12 Eagle Aerial Solutions

6.1.13 Aerobotics, (Pty) Ltd.

6.1.14 Airobotics

6.1.15 SkyIMD, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

