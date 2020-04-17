Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis 2020

Coccidiosis is an infection of the intestinal tract of animals which is caused by coccidia protozoa. The disease is characterized by invasion of the intestinal wall by the protozoa. Coccidia undergo several stages of growth and multiplication. Coccidia damages mucosal and submucosal tissues of the intestinal tract. The disease is especially prevalent when animals and birds are grouped together in significant numbers by their infected feces and tissues.

Coccidia infect a wide variety of animals, such as poultry species, cattle, sheep and pigs and can cause devastating lose in meat production. To overcome on this problem, anticoccidial drugs play an important role in the prevention and treatment of cocciodiosis.

The global anticoccidial drugs market is categorized based on various types of animals and by type of drugs. The animal segment is further sub-segmented into swine, poultry, cattle, fish and companion animals. The companion animal sub-segment includes dogs and cats. The drug segment includes Ionophore anticoccidials, antibiotic anticoccidials and chemical derivative anticoccidials.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global anticoccidial drugs market due to prophylactic usage of anticoccidials in animal feed. The U.S. represents the largest market for anticoccidial drugs followed by Mexico and Canada in North America.

The European market for anticoccidial drug is mainly driven by increased meat consumption in the region. Germany, France, the U.K., and Spain holds major share of the European anticoccidial drugs market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global anticoccidial market. This is due to the increased demand for meat proteins in countries, such as India and China.

In recent time, increasing prophylactic usage of anticoccidial drugs and increased demand for meat proteins are some of the major drivers for global anticoccidial drugs market. Moreover, less stringent regulations and increased government spending on companion animals are also supporting in growth of global anticoccidial drugs market. In addition, food safety concerns and improving meat prices in different parts of the world holds immense potential in growth of the global anticoccidial drugs market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global anticoccidial drugs market are Merial, Novartis Animal Healthcare, Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Zoetis, Smartvet Inc., Biopredic, Intas, Dosch Pharma and Jurox.

