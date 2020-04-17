GLOBAL CONTENT ANALYTICS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Content Analytics market was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the continued spread of digitization, the amount of data generated by people will only increase with time. As people spend more time interacting with digital technology, they’ll create more content indicating their interests, behaviors, and preferences. For example, according to IBM Corporation, by 2017, health data is expected to grow 99%, insurance data by 94%, and manufacturing data by 99%. In each case, more than 80%of this data is unstructured and incapable of being processed by existing solutions. With the staggering growth in data volume, sources, and formats, companies are using information across the enterprise and beyond. It may even lead to an era where digital content and content analytics become the primary sources of market intelligence for businesses.

– Social media analytics is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the content analytics market over the forecast period due to the growing involvement of social media channels in advertising and customer outreach. Furthermore, content analytics would continue to experience vital growth and remain as one of the principal factors driving the overall growth of the analytics market, considering the disruptive evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies.

– Amongst all businesses, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare are supposed to hold important market shares of the global content analytics market. The BFSI industry generates large amounts of unstructured data, such as customer information, financial product logs, and transactional information, which can be used to improve decision making.

– However, most of the companies that use content analytics struggle to completely use their potential, as they lack the expertise and skilled technicians who can handle and deal with digital data and multilingual abilities. Though, expensive analytic software and deficiency of awareness among stakeholders may act as a challenge to the content analytics market growth over the projected period.

Scope of the Report

Content Analytics is a group of technologies that concocts digital content and user behavior in using and engaging with content, such as documents, news sites, customer conversations (both audio and text), and social network discussions, to answer specific questions. Content analytics is the set of tools and applications used by businesses to obtain insight into the large volume of data produced in the form of digital content across multiple platforms, principally the internet.

Key Market Trends

Video Content Analytics is a Well-established Feature of Modern Video Surveillance Systems

– Video content analytics software that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology is presently valuable for much more than after-the-fact investigations, because of the incredibly quick speed and intelligent capabilities. For example, retail businesses leveraging it for proactive, strategic planning to enhance the shopping experience, yielding higher sales and greater customer loyalty, healthcare organizations addressing operational challenges like finding unauthorized people in restricted facility areas. Also, transportation hubs improving passenger flow and municipalities proactively keeping city streets safer.

– Edge processing and cloud computing will encourage an acceleration in the adoption of advanced video content analytics. As video continues to get popularity, the requirement to conserve bandwidth is driving a surge in cloud migration and edge computing, opening up the possibility for advanced video content analytics that process data collected from cameras and devices. As continued migration to cloud computing and edge processing is anticipated in 2019, AI-backed video content analytics become much more widely adopted in many industries such as transportation, higher education, healthcare, retail, and more.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing notable growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom which is supposed to drive the demand for data analytics such as text analytics. The industry actors are concentrating more on customer demands and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to investigating consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is expected to fuel the content analytics market in the region over the forecast period. Moreover, the region poses exceptional opportunities for content analytics owing to the growing number of customers using social media platforms and online purchases, which is projected to fuel the content analytics market.

– The growing availability of advanced computing infrastructure in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be a fundamental driver for the content analytics market in the region over the forecast period, as the application of big data analytics and cloud support is likely to increase in the content analytics market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing technology expenditures in countries such as China and India and the need for cost-effective analytical software and services among SMEs are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Content Analytics Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. The end-users demand is leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives, to offer specialized products and solutions, increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also into partnerships that help in improving the served market portfolio on Content Analytics technology to strengthen their product capabilities.

– October 2019 – SAP SE and Verizon announced a collaboration that will enable applications to process data where it is generated – from an assembly line to a retail store shelf – helping businesses save time and increase productivity. The companies are partnering to create enterprise solutions that use Verizon’s network and platform capabilities integrated with SAP software and services, particularly the SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) solution, SAP Edge Services, and analytics, computing and data management capabilities.

– October 2019 – In an expansion to their existing collaboration, SAS Institute Inc. created a best-in-class hybrid cloud analytics solution by delivering its market-leading analytics on Red Hat OpenShift. The collaboration between SAS and Red Hat combines market-leading analytics with the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift, helping to accelerate customer adoption of analytics across the hybrid cloud.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics

4.3.2 Rising Practice of Predictive Analytics

4.3.3 Rise in Highly Customized and Industry-Specific Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Awareness

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-Premises

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Text Analytics

5.2.2 Video Analytics

5.2.3 Social Media Analytics

5.2.4 Speech Analytics

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

5.3.4 IT & Telecom

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Open Text Corporation

6.1.6 Nice Systems Ltd.

6.1.7 Adobe Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc.

6.1.9 Verint Systems

6.1.10 Clarabridge, Inc.

6.1.11 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

