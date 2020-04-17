Global Hemoglobin Testing Market Report (2019-2026) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future|Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Biomedomics Inc; Hemosure, Inc.; HUMASIS.COM; Immunostics Inc.; Germaine Laboratories

Global hemoglobin testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the accurate detection of various other diseases prevalent with low hemoglobin levels.

The hemoglobin testing market report studies the global market key regions, market potential, opportunity and challenge, restraints and threats. In this report, the leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are also thoroughly analyzed. The report undertakes almost all important regions including North America and MEA, and also provides a complete analysis of their CAGR, market size, future growth opportunities, and other vital factors. A very long list of prominent players has been studied in the hemoglobin testing report. The report shows the progress of different type and application segments of the global market in terms of market size.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemoglobin testing market are Abbott; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; EKF Diagnostics; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Biomedomics Inc; Hemosure, Inc.; HUMASIS.COM; Immunostics Inc.; Germaine Laboratories, Inc.; Portea Medical; LifeSign LLC; Medixbiochemica; NanoEnTek Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Rtalabs; SA Scientific; TCS Biosciences Ltd.; Biohit Oyj; Microgen; Nova Biomedical and STRECK, INC. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Danaher’s HemoCue announced that they had received US FDA’s 510(k) clearance for their “HemoCue Hb 801 System”, a rapid diagnostic test capable of detecting hemoglobin levels of patients. This clearance enables the company to provide the product availability to physicians and clinics all across the United States. The product is designed only for in vitro diagnosis and will help the company in providing this advanced technological test to major clinics.

In January 2019, EKF Diagnostics announced that they had agreed with McKesson Medical Surgical Inc. for their “DiaSpect Tm”, their hand-held reagent-free hemoglobin analyzer. The agreement is concluded after the US FDA had given 510(k) clearance to the product in April 2018. The product requires minimal training settings before its utilization while its broad range of utilizations in different healthcare settings makes it an ideal product offering.

Competitive Analysis:

Global hemoglobin testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hemoglobin testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetic population globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of home-based diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in technology resulting in rapid result detection is also expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High levels of costs associated with the medical devices and concerns regarding the high maintenance costs of these systems is expected to hinder its adoption rate

Absence of detection of other molecular components other than hemoglobin levels with this tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hemoglobin Testing Market

By Technology

(Chromatography, Immunoassay, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Research Centers, Laboratories, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

