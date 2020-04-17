GLOBAL MANAGED COMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECASTS (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Managed Communication Services Market was valued at USD 16.875 billion at a CAGR of 13.51%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025. According to a survey by Spiceworks, As of 2018, respondents said that, on average, 89 % of their companies’ IT managed services budgets in 2019 were expected to be allocated to managed communications. Thus, it is expected that it will augment the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313352

– Moreover, increasing trends such as enhanced team collaboration, content sharing, and additional meeting support are a natural result of the rising number of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) adoptions. Thus, the increasing number of smartphones with rising network connectivity and bandwidth are expected to have a positive outlook on the managed communications market.

– Further, according to the Kaspersky Lab, the spam messages accounted for 56 % of e-mail traffic in March 2019. Hence, the email threat landscape is also increasing. Viruses, directory harvests, denial of service attacks, mail bombs and other forms of spam dominate the list of threats. Managed communication services help in eliminating such email threat by constantly updating its software.

– However, privacy and security are big concerns which are restraining the market to grow.

Scope of the Report

The managed communication services market is witnessing an accelerated growth due to penetration of technologies like mobility, cloud computing and big data across different industry verticals. Business operational efficiency is key to any organization’s growth. And the managed communications services helps in streamlining core processes. Managed communication services comprise of email, unified communications and VoIP (voice over IP). It can be deployed on-premise and through the cloud. End-users such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, etc. are considered in the scope of the study.

Key Market Trends

VoIP occupies Significant Share

– Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) empowers companies to offer rich voice, video, and data exchange services as a core offering.VOIP solutions also enable operators to offer a new set of standards-based services which include video calling, real-time language translation, video voice mail, and instant messaging.

– Moreover, with the increasing geographic expansion of the organizations, enterprises are leveraging the benefits of calling plans to make free or unlimited calls via smartphones, computers or IP phones to connect to their employees and customers.

– Additionally, nowadays, many employees are now required to work in agile and virtual teams to ensure speed of business within enterprise organizations. The requirement to supplement communication with real-time group discussion is critical to knowledge sharing, effective decision making, speed of action, and, most importantly, focused group activity towards achieving the organization’s goals. Such cost-effective solution provided by the VoIP has a positive outlook on the market globally.

– Further, the importance of VoIP can be seen in the banking sector where a lack of proper communication can be a challenging issue. The deployment of VoIP helps optimizing channels such as handling calls, accessing emails and providing satisfactory answers to clients. Moreover, the calls are being monitored for understanding customer issues and for tracking performance of the employees. Hence, it augments the market.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– The population in the Asia-Pacific region is booming and the large tech-savvy generation is increasing the consumption of mobile devices, resulting in a large potential customer base. Hence, organizations are adopting BYOD trends to retain employees, by providing benefits, such as flexible timing, internet use, and mobile technology for private as well as professional use.

– Moreover, owing to the increase in IT firms, manufacturing industries, and services providers in this region, there is a need to implement managed communication services to distinguish themselves from their competitor.

– Further, according to NTT Data Corporation, in 2018, the hosted telephony and unified communications services market size in the region was USD 806.2 million and is estimated to reach more than USD 1 billion by 2021. Such exponential growth of the market is expected to provide an immense opportunity for the managed communication services market in the region.

– According to ZoomInfo, the enterprise software Skype for Business accounted for approximately 96.63 % of the unified communications software market in China. Usage of unified communications software by the majority of the enterprises is expected to have a positive impact on th other region as well.

Competitive Landscape

The managed communication services market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the prominent players of this market. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition. Some of the recent development is:

– April 2019 – Cisco and CDW Corporation introduced the Managed Collaboration Anywhere (MCA) platform at Enterprise Connect. This CDW product delivered a thoughtful calling and meeting solution as well as a migration path to the cloud through a fully partner-managed model.

– December 2018 – Fujitsu Network Communications Inc partnered with Amazon Web Services to provide end-to-end enterprise transformation offering which would fast track the move to the AWS cloud for organizations, helping them to improve business processes and speed up innovation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Fujitsu Ltd

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– NCR Corporation

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

– IBM Corporation

– AT&T Inc.

– Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Verizon Communications Inc.

– Rackspace Inc.

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– Deutsche Telekom AG

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/managed-communication-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Digitalization and Integration of Business Processes to Ensure Operational Efficiency of Business Toolsets.

4.3.2 Augmented Services Such as AI Integration and BOTS to Automate Tasks and Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Unified Communications

5.2.2 Email

5.2.3 VoIP

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Verticals

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 NCR Corporation

6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.5 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 AT&T Inc.

6.1.8 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.11 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.12 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.13 Deutsche Telekom AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313352

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155