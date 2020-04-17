GLOBAL MOBILE MAPPING SYSTEMS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The market for Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 63.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The development and advancement of mobile mapping systems were primarily driven by advances in digital imaging and direct-georeferencing technologies.

– Integration with all types of vehicles is the major driving factor. Demand for geospatial data has numerous sources and takes many forms, but it is an ever-increasing demand for geospatial data, which is more accurate and of higher density. With new techniques coming into adoption, mobile mapping system such as vehicle-borne laser mapping system are beginning to be used for road mapping. Companies are developing land-based mobile mapping systems to overcome the drawbacks. Mobile mapping offers benefits such as reduction in both the time and cost of data collection.

– High cost of system acquisition and deployment has considerably limited the use of such systems for routine road corridor surveys.

Scope of the Report

Mobile mapping systems are rapidly gaining popularity and their use is spreading into many fields like Government, Oil & Gas, Mining and Military,for applications such as Imaging Services, Aerial Mobile Mapping, Emergency Response Planning, Internet Application, Facility Management and Satellite.

Key Market Trends

Military Segment to Dominate the Market

– Military and defense applications are one of the largest end-user segments of mobile mapping systems globally. The growth in the sector is highly dedicated to security and surveillance applications that form some of the core functionalities and applications of any defense organizations.

– In 2018,Geodetics expanded their mobile mapping product portfolio by developing an UAV drone with emphasis on requirements vital for the defense industry:

– TRX developed the NEON System – which operates on an Android End User Device, to deliver location and mapping denied areas such as urban areas, buildings, caves and densely forested areas. NEON allows military personnel to navigate, delivering improved situational awareness, and supporting mapping of signal and sensor data.

– In September 2018, Woolpert was selected for a USD 49 million shared capacity contract for architecture and engineering services to provide survey and mapping for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), South Atlantic Division.This contract supportS civil, military and interagency programs within the Mobile District and South Atlantic Division’s Area of Operation.

– As on March 2019, out of 901 US satellites, 176 were deployed by military and 523 for commercial operation. Such huge volumes of data in the commercial domain, coupled with data from mobile mapping systems provide a wide variety of spatial data, highly specific to the particular needs of several users.

North America to Occupy Major Market Share

– North America market is growing due to presence of major vendors investing in this region. For instance, in June 2019, -Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. launched a Space & Sensing Systems division at its Cypress, CA headquarters.The division will sell the company’s Mobile Mapping System (MMS) and centimeter-level high-accuracy positioning receiver (AQLOC).

– RIEGL offers VMX-2HA lidar sensor which has the ability ability to log data at a very high rate, up to 24 frames per second. It helps in high detail information capture, particularly at pavement level.

– United States-based SAM utilizes uses two complete Teledyne Optech Lynx Mobile Mapper systems as part of its broad inventory of advanced surveying and mapping technologies. It incorporates LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, digital cameras and a GPS navigation system to quickly and accurately collect survey-quality point data for corridor projects throughout North America.

– In March 2019, Jibestream, the indoor mapping platform provider, announced that Mall of America (MOA), the largest shopping and entertainment destination in North America, is leveraging the Jibestream platform to power and manage their indoor maps.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moving more towards fragmented side as there is growing need for digital land-related spatial data and information to populate GIS databases.

– August 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V.established the High Precision Positioning Systems Division at its German Branch headquarters in Germany. The new division offers key technologies such as Mobile Mapping System (MMS) and the high-precision AQLOC positioning receiver with centimeter-level accuracy for applications in road and utility vehicles, harbors, drones and the agricultural sector.

– February 2018 -Trimble Inc released Trimble MX9 mobile mapping solution. The Trimble MX9 combines a vehicle-mounted mobile lidar system, multi-camera imaging and field software for efficient, precise and high-volume data capture for a broad range of mobile mapping applications

– February 2018 – Leica Geosystems released the new Leica Pegasus:Two Ultimate, an upgrade to its previous mobile mapping platform bringing higher-quality digital reality capture to the market. The Leica Pegasus Webviewer is an online platform that visualizes all captured data – stored completely in the cloud – from any browser.

Companies Mentioned:

– Google Inc.

– Leica Geosystems AG

– Trimble Inc.

– Topcon Corporation

– NovAtel Inc.

– Javad GNSS Inc.

– Teledyne Optech

– Mitsubishi Corporation

– Immersive Media Co.

– MapJack

– Cyclomedia Technology B.V.

– Tele Atlas Survey BV

