GLOBAL PCAAS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global PCaaS Market was valued at USD 23.7 billion at a CAGR of 43% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

– Personal computers are the critical components of the business infrastructure. With the advancement of technology, the cost and burden of managing the day-to-day PC lifecycle are set to increase. Companies are looking forward, to reduce their infrastructure cost and attain a high level of service quality. PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) is one such contemporary offering that can address this issue.

– The emergence of Netflix and Spotify have disrupted way content is consumed with their subscription-based models. This trend has spread to more industries, including smart-devices and computers making PCaaS or DaaS a vital solution to possess. The increased adoption of such content delivery sites and networks is expected to boost the demand for the market over the forecast period.

– Some of the prominent players in the market through strategic partnerships, research & developments, and mergers & acquisitions have been able to further the technology. This is expected to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

– For instance, in June 2019, HP Inc. announced an expansion of the companies’ business partnership with Xerox in the Device as a Service (DaaS) market. In a move twill allow both companies to meet a wider range of customer needs.

– However, issues related to lack of product differentiation and reluctance of companies to outsource their hardware and maintenance activities due to data-security issues are expected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

PC as a Service (PCaaS) bundles the users PC hardware, PC management tools, and PC support professionals, in which a user or an organization pays a monthly subscription fee to lease endpoint hardware and management services from a vendor. This report segments the market by Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and IT and Telecom), and Geography

Key Market Trends

Retail is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– In order to boost retail sales, the players in the industry have been looking for solutions that allow them to meet the evolving needs of retail and hospitality customers that in turn allows them to meet their objective.

– For instance, in August 2018, HP Inc. unveiled a new portfolio of devices and service offerings designed to enhance the retail shopping experience that will be available through its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering.

– In August 2018, according to HP the increasing shift to digitization is expected to change the way consumers interact with businesses, and mobile devices alone will influence USD 1.4 trillion in U.S. sales by 2021. This is indicative of the fact that there lies a lucrative opportunity for PCaaS providers to grab the market.

– The increasing trend for consumers looking for technology that allows for a more engaging, interactive, and personal experience throughout their stores, has made the players look for versatile devices that are built for both stationary and on-the-go interaction. This is expected to boost the demand for the PCaaS market over the forecast period.

– Over the past few years, the retail stores are shifting their sales from brick and mortar stores to their e-commerce sites. This could have a significant impact on the PCaaS, offering revenue from this industry during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the largest Share

– The region is home to some of the prominent players in the industry such as Microsoft, Dell EMC, amongst others that are continually investing in developing the technology through research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisition that has also allowed them to gain a stronger footprint in the market.

– For instance, in February 2019 CalAmp announced the launch of its new Device as a Service (DaaS) subscription business model. A model that reduces the complexity of telematics deployments by offering a subscription-based service including a telematics device bundled with access to a broad portfolio of connected car micro-services, such as CrashBoxx, and crash response and driver behavior services.

– The region being one of the biggest adopters of the cloud has propelled the PCaaS or DaaS providers to reap the benefits offered by the cloud. For instance, in August 2019, VMware announced its plans to launch a new DaaS offering on VMware Cloud on AWS, called Managed Desktops Solution. This is expected to boost the adoption of the technology over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry between the players in the PCaaS market is high owing to the presence of some major players such as HP, Fujitsu, AWS amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over others. Also, strong investments in research & development, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisition have enabled them to gain a greater footprint in the market.

– March 2019 – Intersys announced a partnership with HP for the launch of a new service, HP DaaS. The service that would offer an ideal combination of hardware and software for any operating system (Windows, Mac, Android) and any device (PC, mobile, tablet).

