GLOBAL RETAIL AUTOMATION MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Retail Automation Market was valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Automation is reshaping the retail industry, by redefining their business models and broadening their value chains. The workforce will be empowered with real-time data and analytics.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313341

– Certain factors such as high costs involved in managing e-commerce supply chains, increase in raw-material costs, intense competition, and the rising labor costs, are increasing the need for an automated retail industry.

– Additionally, with the enhancement in customer experiences due to technology, customer expectations are increasing. The retailers are expected to provide a better experience at a low cost.

– Also, automation in the retail industry is replacing the traditional methods of the cash register and ledger models, making it much more convenient for the customers to complete their transaction in lesser time.

– Further, the increasing trend of self-checkout frameworks, the proliferation of smart devices, increasing usage of network data and rising demand for fast service and better quality is further stimulating the market growth.

– However, the lack of skilled personnel and the costs involved in training them to adapt to the dynamic environment is expected to hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Retail automation is the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the retail operations and includes self-service, standalone kiosks that operate as fully automatic retail stores through the use of software integrations to replace the traditional retail services inside in a conventional retail store. These standalone kiosks are often located in crowded locations such as airports, malls, resorts and transit hubs. They help transactions take place faster and with greater efficiency. It also enhances the customer experience. It empowers employees with real-time data and analytics.

Key Market Trends

Point of Sale Systems to Gain Maximum Popularity

– A Point of Sale (POS) system is expected to have the highest adoption rate due to the number of benefits offered by it in the retail industry. An efficient POS system ensures the smooth running of all the retail operations. The POS serves as the central component for any retail business, where every component of a retail business like sales, inventory, and customer management merges.

– A POS system streamlines operations, gives real-time information to the customers, provides analytics and customer insights by analyzing customer’s buying behavior. These benefits are stimulating the adoption of POS systems in the retail industry.

– Also, with the advancements in technology, a POS system can be deployed both on-premise and on-cloud. With the right POS system, retailers can simplify crucial daily business operations with greater proficiency.

– Further, with the increasing popularity of POS systems, the retailers are increasingly using different payment methods. For instance, according to Worldpay, in 2018, card payment (debit card and credit card) accounted for the largest share of point-of-sale payment methods in the Asia Pacific region with 42%. The share of cash payment was still higher than eWallet with 30%. Nevertheless, eWallet was catching up, reaching a share of 27%.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global retail automation market in the forecast period. The major factors influencing the growth rate is the drastic increase in the population in the region, due to which the consumer’s demands are also rising.

– Additionally, altering lifestyle amongst customers is further anticipated to fuel the demand for diverse products, thereby propelling market growth.

– Also, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for smart devices. With the proliferation of smart devices, the customers are provided with a wide variety of choices to choose from.

– Also, with the growing e-commerce and fast delivery options, customer’s expectations for personalized experiences is increasing. Hence, these trends are further expected to stimulate market growth in the region.

– Furthermore, the existing retail giants in the region are partnering with major technology providers to automate their retail chains to capture major market share.

– For instance, in September 2018, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), India’s leading fashion and lifestyle entity, expanded its existing relationship with IBM to reduce costs, improve productivity enhancements and drive business growth. Through this, the company will be able to use the technology and automation expertise of IBM, and further enhance IT infrastructure, employee productivity through self-help solutions and improved disaster resilience.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global retail automation market is fragmented owing to the presence of many retail automation solution providers across the globe. Since the technology of automation is still developing the competition amongst the market players is very intense. Also, the existing market players are innovating consistently by spending on R&D substantially to prevent the new market entrants to enter the market and dilute the market shares of the existing players. Also, they’re considering expansion as a route to maximize the existing market share.

– April 2019 – Walmart, a retail giant, plans to roll out more automated assistants to handle a range of repetitive tasks at stores. The company claims that the robots and automated units are currently operating in just a few locations. These robots perform functions such as checking inventory, store maintenance, sorting products and fulfilling online orders, enabling store associates to spend more time serving customers on the sales floor.

– January 2019 – Innovative Technology (ITL), an innovation-led global technology company, has introduced a new product which uses intelligent biometric algorithms to verify the age of customers. The ICU device is designed to automate policy for controlling access to restricted purchases such as alcohol and premises such as casinos, according to the announcement.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Datalogic S.P.A

– Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

– ECR Software Corporation

– EMARSYS

– First Data Corporation

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Future Way Technical Services LLC

– Honeywell International Inc.

– NCR Corporation

– Pyramid (Matthews International Corporation)

– QR Retail Automation (Asia) Sdn Bhd

– Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

– Xerox Corporation

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/retail-automation-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Retail Industry and E-commerce

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Quality and Fast Service

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Automation Products in Retail

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Point-of-Sale (POS)

5.1.2 Camera

5.1.3 Barcode and RFID

5.1.4 Others (Conveyor, Storage and Retrieval System)

5.2 By End-users

5.2.1 Supermarkets

5.2.2 Single Item Store

5.2.3 Others (Fuel Station, Pharmacies)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Datalogic S.P.A

6.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

6.1.3 ECR Software Corporation

6.1.4 EMARSYS

6.1.5 First Data Corporation

6.1.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.7 Future Way Technical Services LLC

6.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.9 NCR Corporation

6.1.10 Pyramid (Matthews International Corporation)

6.1.11 QR Retail Automation (Asia) Sdn Bhd

6.1.12 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

6.1.13 Xerox Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313341

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155