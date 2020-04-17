Global Wellness Supplements Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027 | Life Extension, OPTAVIA, Beachbody, LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Organo Gold., Thrive Life, LLC

The use of proven tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are very helpful in creating such a top-notch Global Wellness Supplements Market research report. The data and information gathered with the research is generally quite a huge and is also in a complex form. However, in this market report, such intricate market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. Estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints helps businesses decide upon a number of strategies. With the use of few steps or the combination of several steps, the process of generating Global Wellness Supplements Market report is initiated with the expert advice.

The Global Wellness Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 384.30 Billion by 2025, from USD 204.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Wellness Supplements Market By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages and Food intolerance products and Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global wellness supplement market are Life Extension, OPTAVIA, Beachbody, LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Organo Gold., Thrive Life, LLC, Phytoscience Trévo, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Melaleuca Inc, Shaklee Corporation, Arbonne International, LLC., Forever Living.com, L.L.C, Juice Plus+, Herbalife International of America, Inc, and Isagenix Worldwide LLC, Nikken Inc., Wellness Resources, Inc., The Daily Wellness Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Glanbia plc, Nestle, Nuskin, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. A and among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness towards healthy lifestyles

Increasing ageing population

Raising disposable income in developing incomes

Rising demands towards the healthy and cosmetic products

Lack of traditional food categories

High cost of supplement food products

Regulatory issues

Increasing incidence of health issues

Market Segmentation: Global Wellness Supplements Market

The global wellness supplement market is segmented based on product and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages and Food intolerance products and Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials. The dietary supplements segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product into vitamin, minerals, proteins, and herbal supplement products. Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages is further segmented into Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Foods, Probiotic Fortified Food, Branded Iodinated Salt, Branded Wheat Flour, energy drinks, sports drinks, and fortified juices. Food intolerance products are further segmented into gluten free and lactose- free, diabetic food and other special milk products. Dermo-cosmetic skin essential is further segmented into anti-ageing food supplement, anti-cellulite and anti-acne supplements.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

