Industrial Radiography Market by Imaging Technique (Film-based Radiography, Digital Radiography), End User (Petrochemicals & Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Automotive & Transportation)- Global Forecast to 2025

The Industrial Radiography Market is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This report spread across 149 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Radiography Market:

3DX-Ray LTD (U.K.)

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

Bosello HT (Italy)

Perkin ElmerInc. (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

FujiFilm Holdings Corporation

“Market for digital radiography to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period“

The market for the digital radiography technique is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Digital radiography is the latest development in industrial X-ray imaging, requires less time and effort, and the output is highly reliable; therefore, it is in greater demand in almost all the industries.Digital radiography offers many benefits over film-based technology such as saving of time, greater dynamic range, wider exposure latitude, post-processing capabilities, and image manipulation.

“Automotive & transportation end user to hold major share of industrial radiography market in 2025”

The automotive & transportation end user is expected to hold the majority of market share in 2025. The automotive sector is developing rapidly and is focusing more on high-value proposition along with cost reductions. Industrial radiography tools have become invaluable in these efforts as they provide manufacturers the ability to engineer products of higher quality with tighter tolerances, while also providing them a way to inspect the products during the production process.

“North America to continue to be largest market for industrial radiography during forecast period”

The adoption of industrial radiography equipment is high in North America due to well-developed manufacturing, mining, aerospace, and automotive & transportation industries in the region, which are the major application areas of industrial radiography.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 17%

By Designation – C-level Executives – 47%, Directors – 31%, and Others – 22%

By Region – North America – 27%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 38%,and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Radiography Market:

1 Introduction

2 Industrial radiography market rank analysis

3 Competitive leadership mapping

3.1 Visionary leaders

3.2 Dynamic differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging companies

4 Competitive situation & trends

Report Coverage:

The global industrial radiography market has been segmented based on imaging technique, end user, and region. Based on imaging technique, the market has been segmented into film-based radiography and digital radiography. Based on end user, the industrial radiography market has been classified into petrochemicals& gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive& transportation, and others.