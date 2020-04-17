Managed Security Services Market Report 2020-2026 | IBM, SecureWorks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T, Atos, BAE Systems

The Research Insights has published a statistical data titled as “Global Managed Security Services Market” to promote an overview of the market along with its applications and end users. An effective information of the potential clients is studied using research methodologies. This market is highlighted to examine recent developments in various domains.

The analysts forecast the Managed Security Services Market is expected to grow worth of USD +50 Billion and at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Managed security services market raise to the remote monitoring and management of IT security functions by third-party service providers in order to efficiently protect the sensitive data of organizations. The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of business in terms of size and structure and utilization of social media, cloud services, big data and various computing devices.

Top Key Players:

IBM, SecureWorks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T, Atos, BAE Systems, BT, CenturyLink, CIPHER, DXC, Fortinet, Fujitsu, NTT Security, and Wipro

Increasing number of security attacks and malicious practices by organized cybercriminal groups has been creating concerns among the organizations. In addition, improved complexities in network infrastructure are proving to be major hindrances in data security management. The outsourcing of security task to managed security service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for the organizations.

Rising numbers of cybercrimes has bigger the demand for Managed Security Services across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. To follow the rigorous regulations pertaining to information security, the number of managed security service providers are growing in North America. Furthermore, in close competition is Europe, which shows all signs of a developed Managed Security Services Market.

Table of Content:

Global Managed Security Services Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Managed Security Services Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Managed Security Services Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………………Continue to TOC

