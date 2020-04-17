Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market.
Leading players of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market.
The major players that are operating in the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market are: Lanxess, Kumho Petrochemical, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Goodyear, Synthos, Eni, Sibur, Chimei, Firestone, Karbochem, CPNC, Sinopec
Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Product Type: Solid Nd-BR, Liquid Nd-BR
Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market by Application: Tires, Golf Balls, Conveyor Belts, Footwear Soles, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Overview
1.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Solid Nd-BR
1.2.2 Liquid Nd-BR
1.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Industry
1.5.1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
4.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Tires
4.1.2 Golf Balls
4.1.3 Conveyor Belts
4.1.4 Footwear Soles
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) by Application
5 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Business
10.1 Lanxess
10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
10.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development
10.2 Kumho Petrochemical
10.2.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Kumho Petrochemical Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.2.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development
10.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim
10.3.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.3.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development
10.4 Goodyear
10.4.1 Goodyear Corporation Information
10.4.2 Goodyear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Goodyear Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Goodyear Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.4.5 Goodyear Recent Development
10.5 Synthos
10.5.1 Synthos Corporation Information
10.5.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Synthos Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Synthos Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.5.5 Synthos Recent Development
10.6 Eni
10.6.1 Eni Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eni Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Eni Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Eni Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.6.5 Eni Recent Development
10.7 Sibur
10.7.1 Sibur Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sibur Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Sibur Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Sibur Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.7.5 Sibur Recent Development
10.8 Chimei
10.8.1 Chimei Corporation Information
10.8.2 Chimei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Chimei Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Chimei Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.8.5 Chimei Recent Development
10.9 Firestone
10.9.1 Firestone Corporation Information
10.9.2 Firestone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Firestone Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Firestone Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.9.5 Firestone Recent Development
10.10 Karbochem
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Karbochem Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Karbochem Recent Development
10.11 CPNC
10.11.1 CPNC Corporation Information
10.11.2 CPNC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 CPNC Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 CPNC Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.11.5 CPNC Recent Development
10.12 Sinopec
10.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Sinopec Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Sinopec Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Products Offered
10.12.5 Sinopec Recent Development
11 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
