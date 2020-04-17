North America Data Center Construction Market to 2027
Currently, the US is dominating the global data center construction market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. The data center environment in U.S is expected to evolve over the coming two years owing to the new federal mandates and presidential administration for optimization. The market for data center construction in U.S is also anticipated to grow due to the introduction of tax incentives and reduced cost of electricity. However, the country would face certain barriers to the development of data centers, which includes the rising cost of construction & installation. The growth, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are building their own exclusive data centers across the country. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North American data center construction market in the forecast period:
NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction
- General Construction
- Electrical Design
- Mechanical Design
North America Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards
- Tier 1 & Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
North America Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals
- BFSI
- Telecom Media & Entertainment
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Government
- Retail
- Others
North America Data Center Construction Market By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- DPR Construction, Inc
- Fujitsu Limited
- AECOM
- Holder Construction Company
- Rittal GmBH & CO. KG
- Tripp Lite
- Turner Construction
- The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Hitachi Vantara Corporatio
