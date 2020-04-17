North America Data Center Construction Market to 2027

Currently, the US is dominating the global data center construction market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. The data center environment in U.S is expected to evolve over the coming two years owing to the new federal mandates and presidential administration for optimization. The market for data center construction in U.S is also anticipated to grow due to the introduction of tax incentives and reduced cost of electricity. However, the country would face certain barriers to the development of data centers, which includes the rising cost of construction & installation. The growth, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are building their own exclusive data centers across the country. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North American data center construction market in the forecast period:

NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

North America Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards

Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

North America Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

North America Data Center Construction Market By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

DPR Construction, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Holder Construction Company

Rittal GmBH & CO. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporatio

