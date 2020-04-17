Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2028

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Overview

The global orthostatic hypotension drugs market is expanding at the back of improvements in blood pressure management tools and equipment. Medical research revolves around developing workable solutions to improve the health standards of the people. Furthermore, the interrelation between various types of diseases necessitates a proper system of diagnosis within healthcare. Several reasons can be responsible for abrupt cycles of low blood pressure. Hence, the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market has a large consumer base at its disposal. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases has also driven market demand.

Increase in the geriatric population can be considered a key driver of demand within the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market. People aged above sixty are at a greater risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and a large section this population requires adequate dosage of drugs to control blood pressure and regulate blood circulation. It is expected that the growing spending in the domain of cardiovascular treatments would drive market demand. Several other factors including excessive immobility and lack of exercise can be responsible for hypotension.

Heart failure and irregular heart rhythms have become two of the most common problems in aging individuals. These conditions are often accompanied or followed by the incidence of orthostatic hypotension. Medical professionals emphasize on the need for caution with drug dosage amongst cardiac patients. Therefore, the market shall increase in size and revenues in the years to follow.

A review on the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market reveals key dynamics of market growth. The global orthostatic hypotension drugs market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product and region. Based on the type of product, the demand for northera is projected to increase in the years to follow.

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Notable Developments

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has emerged as a key player in the global market. The shares of the company ticked-up by 5% as the EU approved the use of Giapreza, a hypotension drug developed by LJPC. Such approvals have played an integral role in driving demand within the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Furthermore, gaining approvals from the EU, FDA, and other key bodies is a huge success for market vendors.

Pfizer Inc. is a prominent supplier of orthostatic hypotension drugs across the globe. The company does not follow direct promotion strategies to sell its products. Instead, Pfizer promotes positive messages around human health to generate congeniality around drug use.

Some of the leading vendors in the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan NV

H. Lundbeck AS

Novartis AG

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Anaemia and Parkinson’s Disease

The global incidence of Parkinson’s disease has created an array of growth opportunities across the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Furthermore, the incidence of anaemia in middle-aged persons has increased in recent times. This factor, coupled with the need for proper treatment of diabetes and thyroid, has paved way for market growth.

Need to Prevent Alleviated Blood Pressure in Children and Pregnant Women

Pregnancy can subject women to multiple cycles of blood pressure fluctuations. Hence, the use of orthostatic hypotension drugs in the field of gynaecology has increased in recent times. Furthermore, children may suffer from hypotension due to excessive dehydration and strenuous activity. It is, therefore, evident that the orthostatic hypotension drugs market caters to all age groups.

The global orthostatic hypotension drugs market is segmented as:

Product

Midodrine

Northera (droxidopa)

Fludrocortisone

Other drugs

