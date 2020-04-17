Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active measurement, Standard measurement), Application, End Use and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Personalized Nutrition Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Pathology Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Digital Pathology Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Personalized Nutrition Market size is projected to grow from US$ 8.2 Billion in 2020 to US$ 16.4 Billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 69 tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Personalized Nutrition Market:

Amway (US)

BASF (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

DNA fit (UK)

Wellness Coaches (US)

Care/of (US)

DNAlysis (South Africa)

Zipongo (US)

Nutrigenomix (US) and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK)

“The active measurement segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

The active measurement segment is segmented as app, testing kit, and program. These usually provide personalized recommendations based on individual requirements. The growing demand for tools by consumers to obtain personalized dietary recommendations on the basis of nutrient, metabolic, and genetic profile is projected to drive the demand for testing kits, apps, and personalized programs.

“The lifestyle segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

Dietary habits are one of the major factors responsible for lifestyle diseases. The changing lifestyle and irregularity in terms of the actual nutrients being consumed are factors that have led to an increase in lifestyle diseases, driving the demand for personalized nutrition.

“The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

The direct-to-consumer segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to the changing preferences among consumers pertaining to the nutritional products available in the market. In addition, an increase in the aging population in the home care sector is projected to drive the demand for personalized solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Manufacturers: 85%, Suppliers: 15%

By Designation: Managers:45%, CXOs: 33%, and Executives: 22%

By Region: North America: 60%, Europe: 18%, Asia Pacific: 10%,Rowe: 12%

Competitive Landscape of Personalized Nutrition Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Supplements)

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (By Technology)

5.1 Dynamic Differentiators

5.2 Innovators

5.3 Visionary Leaders

5.4 Emerging Companies

6 Competitive Benchmarking

6.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

The study covers the personalized nutrition market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments, such as application, end use, product type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.