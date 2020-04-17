RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, RF Semiconductor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the RF Semiconductor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the RF Semiconductor Market.

The Global RF Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones. This report spread across 168 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 108 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in the RF Semiconductor Market:

Qorvo (US)

Skyworks (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Qualcomm (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Cree (US)

MACOM (US)

Microchip Technology (US)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Mercury Systems (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

RFHIC (South Korea)

RichWave (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations (Japan)

TDK Electronics (Germany)

Teledyne (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties. In the higher frequencies being utilized for 5G, GaN is 10% to 15% more efficient than LDMOS/Silicon devices.

The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems. The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.

The RF semiconductor industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is experiencing increasing penetration of LTE technology. Also, RF semiconductors are in massive demand for consumer devices applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which in turn, is expected to boost the RF semiconductor market in the region.

