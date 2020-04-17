Silicon Powder Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2026| Ferroglobe, Elkem(Blue Star), Erdos Metallurgy, Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Silicon Powder Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Silicon Powder market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Silicon Powder market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Silicon Powder market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Silicon Powder market.

Leading players of the global Silicon Powder market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Silicon Powder market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Silicon Powder market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Silicon Powder market.

The major players that are operating in the global Silicon Powder market are: Ferroglobe, Elkem(Blue Star), Erdos Metallurgy, Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume, WINITOOR, All Minmetal International, East Lansing Technology, Wuhan Mewreach, DowDuPont, Finnfjord, Lixinyuan Microsilica, QingHai WuTong, Blue Star, Sichuan Langtian, RW Silicium GmbH, Wacker, CCMA, Fesil, Washington Mills, Jinyi Silicon Materials, Renhe, Elkon Products, Simcoa Operations, OFZ, a.s., Minasligas

Global Silicon Powder Market by Product Type: Densified Silica Fume, Semi Densified Silica Fume, Undensified Silica Fume

Global Silicon Powder Market by Application: Concrete, Refractory, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Silicon Powder market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Silicon Powder market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Silicon Powder market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Silicon Powder market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Silicon Powder market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Silicon Powder market

Highlighting important trends of the global Silicon Powder market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Silicon Powder market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Silicon Powder market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Silicon Powder Market Overview

1.1 Silicon Powder Product Overview

1.2 Silicon Powder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Densified Silica Fume

1.2.2 Semi Densified Silica Fume

1.2.3 Undensified Silica Fume

1.3 Global Silicon Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Silicon Powder Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Silicon Powder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Silicon Powder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Silicon Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Silicon Powder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Silicon Powder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Silicon Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Silicon Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Silicon Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Silicon Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Silicon Powder Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Silicon Powder Industry

1.5.1.1 Silicon Powder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Silicon Powder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Silicon Powder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Silicon Powder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Silicon Powder Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Silicon Powder Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Silicon Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Silicon Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Silicon Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Silicon Powder Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Silicon Powder Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Silicon Powder as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Powder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Silicon Powder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Silicon Powder Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Silicon Powder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Silicon Powder Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silicon Powder Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Silicon Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Silicon Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Silicon Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Silicon Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Silicon Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Silicon Powder by Application

4.1 Silicon Powder Segment by Application

4.1.1 Concrete

4.1.2 Refractory

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Silicon Powder Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Silicon Powder Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Silicon Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Silicon Powder Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Silicon Powder by Application

4.5.2 Europe Silicon Powder by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Silicon Powder by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder by Application

5 North America Silicon Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Silicon Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Silicon Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Silicon Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Powder Business

10.1 Ferroglobe

10.1.1 Ferroglobe Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ferroglobe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ferroglobe Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ferroglobe Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.1.5 Ferroglobe Recent Development

10.2 Elkem(Blue Star)

10.2.1 Elkem(Blue Star) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Elkem(Blue Star) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Elkem(Blue Star) Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ferroglobe Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.2.5 Elkem(Blue Star) Recent Development

10.3 Erdos Metallurgy

10.3.1 Erdos Metallurgy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Erdos Metallurgy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Erdos Metallurgy Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Erdos Metallurgy Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.3.5 Erdos Metallurgy Recent Development

10.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

10.4.1 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Corporation Information

10.4.2 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.4.5 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Recent Development

10.5 WINITOOR

10.5.1 WINITOOR Corporation Information

10.5.2 WINITOOR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 WINITOOR Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 WINITOOR Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.5.5 WINITOOR Recent Development

10.6 All Minmetal International

10.6.1 All Minmetal International Corporation Information

10.6.2 All Minmetal International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 All Minmetal International Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 All Minmetal International Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.6.5 All Minmetal International Recent Development

10.7 East Lansing Technology

10.7.1 East Lansing Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 East Lansing Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 East Lansing Technology Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 East Lansing Technology Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.7.5 East Lansing Technology Recent Development

10.8 Wuhan Mewreach

10.8.1 Wuhan Mewreach Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wuhan Mewreach Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Wuhan Mewreach Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wuhan Mewreach Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.8.5 Wuhan Mewreach Recent Development

10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DowDuPont Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.10 Finnfjord

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Silicon Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Finnfjord Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Finnfjord Recent Development

10.11 Lixinyuan Microsilica

10.11.1 Lixinyuan Microsilica Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lixinyuan Microsilica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lixinyuan Microsilica Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lixinyuan Microsilica Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.11.5 Lixinyuan Microsilica Recent Development

10.12 QingHai WuTong

10.12.1 QingHai WuTong Corporation Information

10.12.2 QingHai WuTong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 QingHai WuTong Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 QingHai WuTong Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.12.5 QingHai WuTong Recent Development

10.13 Blue Star

10.13.1 Blue Star Corporation Information

10.13.2 Blue Star Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Blue Star Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Blue Star Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.13.5 Blue Star Recent Development

10.14 Sichuan Langtian

10.14.1 Sichuan Langtian Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sichuan Langtian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sichuan Langtian Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sichuan Langtian Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.14.5 Sichuan Langtian Recent Development

10.15 RW Silicium GmbH

10.15.1 RW Silicium GmbH Corporation Information

10.15.2 RW Silicium GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 RW Silicium GmbH Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 RW Silicium GmbH Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.15.5 RW Silicium GmbH Recent Development

10.16 Wacker

10.16.1 Wacker Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wacker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Wacker Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Wacker Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.16.5 Wacker Recent Development

10.17 CCMA

10.17.1 CCMA Corporation Information

10.17.2 CCMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 CCMA Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 CCMA Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.17.5 CCMA Recent Development

10.18 Fesil

10.18.1 Fesil Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fesil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fesil Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fesil Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.18.5 Fesil Recent Development

10.19 Washington Mills

10.19.1 Washington Mills Corporation Information

10.19.2 Washington Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Washington Mills Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Washington Mills Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.19.5 Washington Mills Recent Development

10.20 Jinyi Silicon Materials

10.20.1 Jinyi Silicon Materials Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jinyi Silicon Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Jinyi Silicon Materials Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Jinyi Silicon Materials Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.20.5 Jinyi Silicon Materials Recent Development

10.21 Renhe

10.21.1 Renhe Corporation Information

10.21.2 Renhe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Renhe Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Renhe Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.21.5 Renhe Recent Development

10.22 Elkon Products

10.22.1 Elkon Products Corporation Information

10.22.2 Elkon Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Elkon Products Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Elkon Products Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.22.5 Elkon Products Recent Development

10.23 Simcoa Operations

10.23.1 Simcoa Operations Corporation Information

10.23.2 Simcoa Operations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Simcoa Operations Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Simcoa Operations Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.23.5 Simcoa Operations Recent Development

10.24 OFZ, a.s.

10.24.1 OFZ, a.s. Corporation Information

10.24.2 OFZ, a.s. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 OFZ, a.s. Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 OFZ, a.s. Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.24.5 OFZ, a.s. Recent Development

10.25 Minasligas

10.25.1 Minasligas Corporation Information

10.25.2 Minasligas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Minasligas Silicon Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Minasligas Silicon Powder Products Offered

10.25.5 Minasligas Recent Development

11 Silicon Powder Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Silicon Powder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Silicon Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

