27.4% Growth Rate for Gamification Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Gamification Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 134 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 104 tables and 30 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Gamification Market:

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

BI WORLDWIDE (US)

Verint (US) Aon (UK)

Hoopla (US)

Centrical (US)

IO (UK)

MPS Interactive Systems (India)

Influitive (Canada)

LevelEleven (US)

Ambition (US)

Axonify Inc. (Canada)

Gamifier (Latin America)

IActionable (US)

Khoros (US)

Scrimmage (US)

Xoxoday (India)

Tango Card (US)

NIIT (US)

“Education segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period”

Based on vertical, the education segment of the gamification market is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The education sector is becoming one of the fastest technology adopting industries and has shown wide adoption of gamification solutions in learning. This sector is implementing advanced technologies to provide better facilities in Learning Management System/Learning Content Management System (LMS/LCMS), Student Information System (SIS), test and assessment, collaboration, and eContent.

“SMEs segment to record a higher market share in 2020”

The rising usage of cloud for the deployment of gamification solutions has led to the increasing adoption of these solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The gamification solutions are high in cost and are involved in nature. However, the availability of these solutions on the cloud has reduced this problem of cost as cloud-based solutions are less expensive compared to the on-premises solutions.

“Cloud segment to hold more significant market share during the forecast period”

The increasing usage of the internet, along with the high adoption of innovative technologies such as web, mobile, and social media, has supplemented the growth of cloud-based gamification techniques. Organizations are demanding enterprise- and consumer-based gamification solutions to encourage employees and strengthen their marketing endeavors. However, these solutions are high in cost and offer limited scalability.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Gamification Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gamification market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.