Adoption of Train Seat Materials Market Through COVID-19 Pandemic to Increase Across Top Countries in the Globe IN the Coming Years

Global railway authorities are promoting rail transport as the first choice of customers. In order to meet operators’ requirements, train seat manufacturing companies are providing luxurious seats by using high-quality train seat materials with more cushioning. In 2019, the global train seat materials market revenue is projected to be valued at ~US$ 1.8 Bn.

Key Takeaways of the Train Seat Materials Market Study

Railway authorities are focusing on inclusion of new seat materials such as leather to improve durability, comfort, and fire-resistance of train seats.

Leather train seats are considered to be more hygienic, ergonomic, and aesthetically-appealing as compared to other materials.

High speed trains – an innovative rail transport system – have been garnering significant traction over airlines and long-distance bus services in terms of infrastructure, interior design, and maintenance. This is expected to lead to increasing demand for high-quality train seat materials.

Comfort and luxury will remain key parameters in innovative train seat materials.

Asia Pacific continues to be a lucrative market for stakeholders, owing to growing modernization of railway operations and presence of largest rail networks in the region.

"Durability, low maintenance, chemical and stain resistance have been the important attributes of train seat materials. Manufacturers are further expected to extend their focus to design aesthetics of train seat materials, which would create a range of innovation opportunities in the near future," says PMR analyst.

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new materials that outperform conventional fabrics and provide exceptional properties. The train seat materials market growth is mainly driven by the development of rail networks across the globe. In the past few years, demand for unique train seat materials has been increasing to provide more comfort and luxury in trains, and enable designing of train seats similar to airline seats.

Inorganic growth strategies including merger & acquisition of companies operating in the related industry remain a key focus area of leading players in the train seat materials market. For instance, in October 2018, Magna International, Inc. opened its seating business and facility with BMW Group.

Key Insights on Train Seat Materials Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, brings to fore an in-depth analysis of the global train seat materials market, offering comprehensive information with historical demand data for 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The research study offers insightful aspects on the global train seat materials market based on various categories – seat cover material (fabric, vinyl, and leather), foam (polyurethane, silicone, polyester, and others), train (high-speed trains, general passenger trains, and local passenger trains), and seat (regular seat, recliner seat, folding seats, and others) across five major regions.

Top Key Players:

Magna International, Inc.

GRAMMER AG

Freedman Seating Co.

Franz Kiel GmbH

Compin-Fainsa

FISA Srl

Kustom Seating Unlimited, Inc.

Rescroft Ltd.

FENIX Group, LLC

FlexoFoam Pvt. Ltd.

iFoam Ltd.

