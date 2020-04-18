Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Expected to Grow at 52.9 Billion In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is estimated to be USD 41.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 52.9 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 175 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:

Delphi (UK)

Denso (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Snap-On (US)

Actia (France)

Softing (Germany)

“The Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value.”

The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars. However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

“The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.”

The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in Asia Pacific.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.”

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, over the projected period from 2020 to 2025. The growing number of independent aftermarket repair shops, increasing complexity in-vehicle electronics, and stringent emission norms are the factors fostering the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 47 %, Tier 2 – 33%, Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation – C level – 40%, Manager and Other Level – 60%

By Region – North America – 25%, Europe – 35%, Asia-Pacific – 40%

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:

1 Market Ranking Analysis: Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

2 Competitive Situation & Trends

3 Expansions

4 Agreements/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Partnerships

5 Mergers & Acquisitions

6 New Product Launches/Development

Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive diagnostic scan tools market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different sectors such as offering, vehicle type, connectivity, handheld scan tools, workshop equipment and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.