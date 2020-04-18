Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding (Heat, EMI), Heat Application (Engine, Turbocharger, Battery Management, Fuel Tank), EMI Application (ACC, ECU, LDW, BSD, AEB, FCW, DMS)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Shielding Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Shielding Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Shielding Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Automotive Shielding Market size is projected to grow from US$ 20.2 Billion in 2020 to US$ 24.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1%. This report spread across 150 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Shielding Market:

Tenneco Inc (US)

Laird (UK)

Henkel (Germany)

Dana Incorporated (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

3M (US)

Parker Hannifin (Chomerics) (US)

KGS KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES CO (Japan)

“Demand for EMI shielding in advanced electronics in connectivity and driving assistance functions is likely to drive the growth of the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.”

With advancements in technology, the number of electronic components in a vehicle has increased, which in turn has driven the market for automotive shielding. Electronics and embedded systems control various mechanical and electrical functions in a vehicle and thus play a vital role in automotive technology.

“Europe is estimated to play a major role in the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.”

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market in the automotive shielding market. The growth of the automotive shielding industry in this region can be attributed to technological advancements such as the use of high-mobility logistics trucks for their enhanced capabilities. Europe has stringent emission regulations to tack lerising emission levels. Government mandates for increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles and the use of advanced safety features have led to the growth of the automotive shielding market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: OEMs – 19%, Tier 1–53%,and Tier 2 – 28%,

By Designation: CXOs – 22%, Directors – 37%,and Others* – 41%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific – 27%, LATAM -4%, and Rest of the World- 2%

Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive shielding market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as heat application, EMI application, shielding type, material type, vehicle type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.