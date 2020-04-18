Carbon Footprint Management Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Carbon Footprint Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Carbon Footprint Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Carbon Footprint Management Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 135 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 111 tables and 25 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Carbon Footprint Management Market:

Carbon Footprint (England)

Salesforce (US)

ENGIE (France)

IsoMetrix (South Africa)

Schneider Electric (France)

Intelex (Canada)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Enablon (France)

Trinity Consultants (US)

Dakota Software (US)

Envirosoft (Canada)

Enviance (US)

ProcessMAP (US)

Accuvio (Ireland)

Carbon EMS (New Zealand)

Native Energy (US)

EnergyCAP (US)

Locus Technologies (US)

Ecotrack (US)

“Solution segment to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020”

The solution forecasts carbon emissions, simulates, and analyses organizations’ carbon footprint scenarios. It also helps users forecast future emissions, impact of these emissions on the company growth, thus increasing performance and improving decision-making through Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions baseline simulation. The software also runs simulations of different scenarios to anticipate the results of user efforts for reducing carbon emissions.

“Integration and deployment services to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020”

Integration and deployment services include services related to the deployment of the solution, and integration with an organization’s existing platforms. Different organizations haIve different platforms and the integration of an individual solution poseses challenges for the enterprise IT staff. Hence, integration and deployment services play an important role in providing the flawless delivery of the solution.

“North America to lead the carbon footprint management market in 2020”

Since the industrial revolution, CO2 emissions have increased dramatically, increasing global temperatures by over one degree celsius in comparison to pre-industrial times. According to Statista, in 2018, North America emitted approximately 6.03 billion metric tons of CO2. National governments and international organizations around the world have agreed to set a target of limiting global temperature increase to two degrees Celsius. According to Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center (CDIAC), around 91% of current fossil fuels and CO2 emissions are from the US.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific (APAC): 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

