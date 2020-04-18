COVID-19 impact on The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market anticipated to reach US$ 117 billion by 2025 with a significant CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing rate of skin and eye disease prevalence is becoming one of the factors to drive growth in the global topical drug delivery market. The rising trend of skin-related diseases such as psoriasis, cancer, etc. due to changing lifestyle patterns is contributing to an increase in the demand for topical drug delivery in the market with a significant growth rate. Rising alternative modes of drug delivery such as injectable, oral, and pulmonary of the drug delivery care sector are anticipated to hamper the growth of topical drug delivery market in the upcoming years.

Some of the major industry players are Glaxosmithkline, Janssen Global Services (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Bausch Health Companies, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Nestlé Sa, Novartis AG, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Other Prominent Player.

Based on the product, the global topical drug delivery market segmented into semisolid formulations, solid formulations, liquid formulations, and transdermal products. The semisolid formulation market further segmented into creams, gels, ointments, pastes, and lotions. The solid formulation segment further bifurcated into suppositories and powders while the liquid formulation also categorized as solutions and suspensions, and the transdermal product segmented as transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. Amidst the product segmentation semisolid formulation segment is anticipated to dominate the global topical drug delivery market due to advantage factors such as easy drug release, patient acceptability, and multiple applications in the upcoming years with the commendable growth rate.

Based on the route of administration, the global topical drug delivery market is segmented into dermal, ophthalmic, renal, rectal, vaginal, and nasal drug delivery. Amidst the route of administration segmentation, the dermal segment is excepted to drive the growth of the global topical drug delivery market due to factors such as rising prevalence rate of diabetes, skin disease, and psoriasis. Followed by the dermal route of administration other segments simultaneously contributing to the global market based on patient condition, all the segments expected to witness commendable growth during the forecast period of 2019-2025 with a significant growth rate.

On the basis of the facility, the global topical drug delivery market segmented into home care settings, hospitals & clinics, burn centers, and other facilities (academic & research institutes and diagnostic centers). The market is anticipated to dominate by homecare setting as a homecare setting to eliminate the hospital visit to save patient time and money. The rising affordability and convenience are the key factor expected to propel the growth during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Amidst geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the topical drug delivery the market, due to existing strong players in the region, feasible market availability coupled with a strong patient base of skin diseases with rising prevalence. Rising government initiatives, increasing funding in the topical formulation segment coupled with the launch of the new formulation are the key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global topical drug delivery market. Followed by North America, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in upcoming years, due to increasing geriatric population and the rising disposable.

