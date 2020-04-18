COVID-19 impact on The Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market anticipated propelling with a significant CAGR of over 8.2% in the forecasted period of 2019-2025. Rising demand and adoption of advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies by professionals and practitioners for routine diagnostic such as nucleic acid diagnostics, biosensors, PCR, and biomarkers driving the market growth and anticipated to witness the positive impact on the increase in upcoming years 2019-2025. Advantages associated with advanced technologies such as quick, sensitive & accurate diagnosis, high rate of efficacy, and accurate result validation coupled with the rising incidence of infectious diseases are anticipated to support the growth in upcoming years. North America is dominating the global market of veterinary infectious disease diagnostic with the presence of leading players in the North American region coupled with high healthcare spending for animals.

Some of the major industry players are Biomerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, Neogen Corporation, QIAGEN N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience), Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Virbac, Zoetis, Inc. and Other Prominent Players

Based on technology, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market seggregated into immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. The immunodiagnostics further segmented into lateral flow assays, Elisa tests, and other immunodiagnostic technologies. The molecular diagnostics segment is further categorized into the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, microarrays, and other molecular diagnostic tests. The rising emergence rate of advanced immunoassay formats and diagnostics contributing a major share to propel the growth of the immunodiagnostics segment in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Advantages associated with advanced technologies such as quick, sensitive & accurate diagnosis, high rate of efficacy, and accurate result validation coupled with the rising incidence of infectious diseases are anticipated to support the growth in upcoming years.

On the basis of animal type, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market segmented into companion animals and food-producing animals. The key factor to drive the growth of companion animal segment in the global market is highly transmittable nature of the viral disease. Rising bacterial infection and worm infestation incidences contribute to dominate the demand of the companion animal segment in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

On the basis of the end-user, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, point-of-care/in-house testing, and research institutes & universities. The huge sample testing in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices driving the growth of the reference segment in the market in the upcoming years 2019-2025 with a significant growth rate. Hospitals and clinics are simultaneously contributing significantly to the market due to the first preference to contact animal owners for first point care.

Amidst geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, followed by Europe due to factors viz. the favorable scenario of healthcare structure in the region. Rising healthcare infrastructure, and expenditure on animal health and presence of leading players in the segment also pushed growth in the region. Also, rising companion animal ownership coupled with favorable animal health policies anticipated as the key factor for driving the demand of global veterinary infectious disease diagnostic market during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Emerging economies such as China, India, creating a positive impact on the growth of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market with factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced products, rising demand of disease diagnostics in food-producing animals associated with zoonotic diseases incidences.

