Digital Business Transformation Market is Booming | IBM, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Digital business transformation, an integration of digital technology to meet customer expectation and improve the speed and efficiency in which services are provides in all areas of a business. It is a profound transformation of business and organisational activities, competencies and models to wholly leverage the changes and opportunities of a mix of digital technologies, with present and future shifts. Digital transformation adoption has reached the next level in some countries, especially developed ones. Technically advanced countries such as Japan aims to use digital transformation in the country’s new initiative known as Society 5.0, which is highly advanced as compared to ongoing Industry 4.0 trend. According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Digital Business Transformation market is expected to see growth rate of 21.2% and may see market size of USD700.1 Billion by 2024

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Digital Business Transformation Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Digital Business Transformation Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), Dell EMC (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), CA Technologies (United States), Cognizant (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), HCL Technologies (India), TIBCO Software (United States) and Marlabs (United States).

Market Drivers

Digitalizing Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency

The Emergence of Industry 4.0 and Rapid Advances in Digital Technology are Redefining Society

Market Trend

Continuously Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Application

The Advent of IoT and Rapid Adoption of Cloud Services

Opportunities

Demand for Personalized Digital Transformation

The Growth in the Usage of Disruptive Technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data Globally

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

Challenges

The Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Issues Related to IT Modernization

The Global Digital Business Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Functionality Type (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Technology Type (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Mobility/Social Media, Others (Blockchain and Robotics)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Education, Retail, IT and Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Others)

….

….

To comprehend Global Digital Business Transformation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Digital Business Transformation market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

