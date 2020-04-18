Enzymes Market by Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Enzymes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Enzymes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Enzymes Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Enzymes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value. This report spread across 202 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 126 tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Enzymes Market:

BASF (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Associated British Foods (UK)

DSM (Netherlands)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Dyadic International (US)

Advanced Enzymes (India)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Hansen (Denmark)

Amano Enzymes (Japan)

Roche Holding (Switzerland)

Codexis (US)

Sanofi (France)

Merck (Germany)

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Enzyme Solutions (US)

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US)

Biocatalysts (UK)

“By product type, the industrial enzymes segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis of product type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather. Due to factors such as low manufacturing cost and reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.

“By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.”

Based on source, the enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share for the enzymes market as they are the primary source of industrial enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due to their diversity.

“North America accounted for the largest share in the enzymes market due to its wide industrial and specialty applications.”

The enzymes market in the North American region is largely driven by technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. These technological advancements have contributed, particularly to the growth of the enzymes market in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Supply-side – 57% and Demand-side – 43%

By Designation: CXOs – 29%,Managers–21%, and Executives–50%

By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 37%,Asia Pacific – 16%,and RoW- 13%

Competitive Landscape of Enzymes Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/Sme)

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Starting Blocks

3.3 Responsive Companies

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking (Startup/Sme)

4.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Industrial Enzymes Market: Market Share Analysis

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Expansions & Investments

6.2 Agreements, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures

6.3 New Product Launches

6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

