Global Disposable Oral Care Devices Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic

An upsurge in the number of hospital-acquired diseases such as pneumonia and other oral infections has created a growth opportunity for manufacturers of disposable oral care devices. The global disposable oral care products market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2029, as suggested by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study.

Increasing demand in East and South Asia, in addition to rising applications in hospitals will primarily drive the sales of disposable oral care products, which are gradually replacing conventional reusable oral care devices. This replacement potential of these devices is attributed to effectiveness in reducing hospital-acquired infections.

Key Takeaways from the Detailed Disposable Oral Products Market Study

Oral care kits continue to account for more than 1/3 rd market share.

market share. Owing to a significant number of in-patient admissions and surging incidences of hospital-acquired pneumonia, hospitals account for nearly half of the global demand.

Oral swabs will remain a lucrative product category in disposable oral care products market.

North America accounts for a third of overall market value owing to stringent regulatory policies and greater awareness among general population.

Due to the rising burden of oral infections and ever-increasing population, East and South Asian markets will display high market growth potential.

“Factors such as disposable products replacing reusable products, emergence of online sales platforms for medical supplies, and increasing demand for disposable oral care products in intensive care units, are some of the key driving factors for the manufacturers in the disposable oral care devices market,” says the PMR Analyst.

Disposable Oral Devices Market: Competition Overview

The leading and emerging players in the disposable oral care devices market are focusing on acquisition and partnerships with the smaller players and suppliers for expanding their market presence, both economically and geographically. The strategy is prevalent among both the leaders and emerging players.

For instance,

Dental Technologies, an emerging player, collaborated with Just Kids Dental to provide preventive healthcare services for high-risk children in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

In 2019, 3M, a leading player, acquired M*Modal’s technology business, which is a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by artificial intelligence

Stryker Corporation acquired Sage Products from Madison Dearborn Partners. Sage develops, manufactures and distributes disposable products for intensive care unit and hospital inpatient settings.

More Valuable Insights on Disposable Oral Care Devices Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on disposable oral care devices in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on basis of product type (oral care kits, ventilator kits, oral swabs, suction swab kits, suction catheter), and end-users (hospitals, nursing homes, specialty clinics, others), across seven major regions.

