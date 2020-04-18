In-vehicle Infotainment Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

According to a new market research study titled ‘In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology’, the global in-vehicle infotainment market was valued at US$ 19.66 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.16 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global in-vehicle infotainment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to streaming multimedia, navigation and obtaining control of an HVAC system inside a car but is rather being stretched to broader horizons. The rising demands from the consumer for feature integration, technology advances in various streams such as communications, information technology and consumer electronics are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000796/

Company Profiles :

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Denso Ten Limited

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Pioneer Corporation

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Visteon Corporation.

The market for NFC is rapidly emerging in Asia and globally driven by NFC-enabled mobile device growth and emerging new trends in the automotive sector. Trends such as car sharing, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, corporate fleet management and demand for personalization inside passenger cars act as the major drivers for the rapid usage of NFC based communication infotainment systems. NFC can connect vehicles and car keys to portable devices and infrastructure, opening up the possibility for a broad range of innovations in the field of connected car solutions.

In our study, we have segmented the in-vehicle infotainment market by operating system, interaction type, and connectivity technology. The market for in-vehicle infotainment has been segmented on the basis of various operating systems (OS) being used in the infotainment systems by the automotive OEMs worldwide. Globally, the infotainment systems are operated on the following four OS that are Microsoft, Linux, QNX, and Others by which the market is segmented. Significant advances have been made by technology companies to make the Human Machine Interface (HMI) for infotainment system easier for the driver to operate without the driver losing the sight off the road.

The various interface types being used for IVI systems form the basis of market segmentation and are touch-screen, Voice-enabled, physically button controlled and gestures. Additionally, the market for in-vehicle infotainments is broken down on the basis of connectivity technology into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC. On the basis of geography, the in-vehicle infotainment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000796/

Reasons To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the in-vehicle infotainment system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.