Learning Management System (LMS) Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status By 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Learning Management System (LMS) – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global learning management system market is expected to reach US$ 18.44 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Learning Management market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new features and subscription model, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Western European Countries, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, South America and Africa, as the region is anticipated to witness over the coming years.

The learning management system market possesses a potential growth opportunity for all the players involved in the value chain. This is attributed to the positive societal trends, increasing demand and rapid acceleration of the innovation.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest learning management system market share and would register a CAGR of 10.2%.

Based on the deployment type, cloud based LMS are projected to dominate the market.

The rapidly increasing awareness towards uplift of education system in and increasing use of smartphones and tablets are the factors driving the market in APAC.

China lead the LMS market in 2016 majorly because of large number of student population and government initiatives to promote online education. Japan is second leading country in APAC region.

