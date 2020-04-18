Medical Foam Market by Form (Flexible, Rigid, Spray), Material (Polymers, Latex, Metals), Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Medical Foam Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Foam Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Medical Foam Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Medical Foam Market size is estimated to be USD 27.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 164 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with 146 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Medical Foam Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD. (Japan)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

BASF SE (Germany)

Recticel NV (Belgium)

INOAC Corporation (Japan)

UFP Technologies Inc. (US)

FXI Holdings Inc. (US)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

“The bedding & cushioning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical foam market during the forecast period.”

The bedding & cushioning segment accounted for the largest share of the medical foam industry in 2019. Medical foam offers design flexibility, strength, and durability and hence is used in the construction of bedding & cushioning products such as mattresses, orthopedic supports, pads, and others. Medical foams have compression relieving capabilities, which adapts to the patient’s body shape, thus providing comfort to patients.

“Flexible foam is expected to be the largest segment of the medical foam market during the forecast period.”

The flexible foam segment is expected to be the largest in terms of volume, owing to properties such as softness, moisture resistance, high impact & mechanical properties. Flexible foams regain their original shape even after being deformed. This property makes them suitable for use in bedding & cushioning products for patients to provide them with maximum comfort and support.

“Polymer segment is expected to lead the medical foam market during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the polymer segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the medical foam market in 2020 in terms of volume. The major types of polymer foam used in medical applications include polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, and others. The growth of the polymer segment is due to the abundant availability, ease of manufacturing, and low cost compared to other materials.

Competitive Landscape of Medical Foam Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Share of Key Players In The Medical Foam Market, 2018

