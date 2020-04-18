Modified Bitumen Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Modified Bitumen Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Modified Bitumen market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Modified Bitumen market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Modified Bitumen market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Modified Bitumen market.

Leading players of the global Modified Bitumen market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Modified Bitumen market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Modified Bitumen market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Modified Bitumen market.

The major players that are operating in the global Modified Bitumen market are: Total, Shell, SK, ExxonMobil, TIPCO ASPHALT, Colas, Nynas, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Lagan Asphalt Group, Baolirus, Guochuang Hi-tech, Xi’an Guolin Industry, Nichireki

Global Modified Bitumen Market by Product Type: SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen, Others

Global Modified Bitumen Market by Application: Road Construction & Paving, Roofing, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Modified Bitumen market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Modified Bitumen market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Modified Bitumen market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Modified Bitumen market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Modified Bitumen market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Modified Bitumen market

Highlighting important trends of the global Modified Bitumen market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Modified Bitumen market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Modified Bitumen market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Modified Bitumen Market Overview

1.1 Modified Bitumen Product Overview

1.2 Modified Bitumen Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SBS Modified Bitumen

1.2.2 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

1.2.3 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Modified Bitumen Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Modified Bitumen Industry

1.5.1.1 Modified Bitumen Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Modified Bitumen Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Modified Bitumen Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Modified Bitumen Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Modified Bitumen Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Modified Bitumen Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Modified Bitumen Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Modified Bitumen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modified Bitumen Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modified Bitumen Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Modified Bitumen as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modified Bitumen Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Modified Bitumen Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Modified Bitumen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Modified Bitumen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Modified Bitumen by Application

4.1 Modified Bitumen Segment by Application

4.1.1 Road Construction & Paving

4.1.2 Roofing

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Modified Bitumen Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Modified Bitumen Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Modified Bitumen Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Modified Bitumen Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Modified Bitumen by Application

4.5.2 Europe Modified Bitumen by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Modified Bitumen by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen by Application

5 North America Modified Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Modified Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Modified Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Modified Bitumen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modified Bitumen Business

10.1 Total

10.1.1 Total Corporation Information

10.1.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Total Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Total Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.1.5 Total Recent Development

10.2 Shell

10.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Shell Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Total Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.2.5 Shell Recent Development

10.3 SK

10.3.1 SK Corporation Information

10.3.2 SK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SK Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SK Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.3.5 SK Recent Development

10.4 ExxonMobil

10.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.4.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.4.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.5 TIPCO ASPHALT

10.5.1 TIPCO ASPHALT Corporation Information

10.5.2 TIPCO ASPHALT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT Recent Development

10.6 Colas

10.6.1 Colas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Colas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Colas Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.6.5 Colas Recent Development

10.7 Nynas

10.7.1 Nynas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nynas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nynas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nynas Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.7.5 Nynas Recent Development

10.8 Gazprom Neft PJSC

10.8.1 Gazprom Neft PJSC Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gazprom Neft PJSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.8.5 Gazprom Neft PJSC Recent Development

10.9 Lagan Asphalt Group

10.9.1 Lagan Asphalt Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lagan Asphalt Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.9.5 Lagan Asphalt Group Recent Development

10.10 Baolirus

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Modified Bitumen Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Baolirus Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Baolirus Recent Development

10.11 Guochuang Hi-tech

10.11.1 Guochuang Hi-tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Guochuang Hi-tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Guochuang Hi-tech Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Guochuang Hi-tech Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.11.5 Guochuang Hi-tech Recent Development

10.12 Xi’an Guolin Industry

10.12.1 Xi’an Guolin Industry Corporation Information

10.12.2 Xi’an Guolin Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Xi’an Guolin Industry Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Xi’an Guolin Industry Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.12.5 Xi’an Guolin Industry Recent Development

10.13 Nichireki

10.13.1 Nichireki Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nichireki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nichireki Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nichireki Modified Bitumen Products Offered

10.13.5 Nichireki Recent Development

11 Modified Bitumen Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Modified Bitumen Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Modified Bitumen Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

