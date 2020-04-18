Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC, and Others), Application (Pulp&paper, composites, biomedical & pharmaceutical, electronics & sensors, and others) – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Nanocellulose Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nanocellulose Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Nanocellulose Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Nanocellulose Market size is expected to grow from USD 297 Million in 2020 to USD 783 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 110 pages, profiling 08 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Nanocellulose Market:

Fiberlean technologies (UK)

Borregard (Norway)

Nippon Paper Industries (Japan)

Celluforce INC (Canada)

Kruger INC (Canada)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Rise Innventia (Sweden)

American Process Inc. (US)

FPInnovations (Canada)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

Melodea (Israel)

Cellucomp (Scotland)

Blue Goose Refineries (Canada)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

VTT (Finland)

Sappi (South Africa)

“MFC & NFC segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

MFC & NFC is the fastest-growing type of nanocellulose in the overall market. They have a low price, outstanding reinforcing potential, high viscosity & yield stress along with high water holding capacity. These properties of MFC & NFC are expected to help their rapid growth in the coming years. The NCC type of nanocellulose is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period.

“Composites to be the fastest-growing application of nanocellulose market during the forecast period.”

Nanocellulose can be used as a filler or reinforcement in composite materials. Nanocellulose possess outstanding properties compared to Kevlar or steel wires, which are commonly used as reinforcements in composite materials. Moreover, nanocellulose reinforcement composite materials reduce the weight and retain the performance of final products.

“Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Europe is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the vast pulp & paper industry. The region consists of countries such as Finland, Sweden, and Norway, which are among the largest pulp producing countries in the world. These countries of the area are providing substantial growth opportunities for the nanocellulose market in pulp & paper applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation – D Level: 30%, C Level: 20%, Others: 50%

By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Nanocellulose Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

2.5 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall nanocellulose market and the sub-segments. The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.